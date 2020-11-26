Kazakhstan Bodybuilder Dated His Sex Doll for 8 Months. Now, He is Happily Married to It

Love is not black and white and a bodybuilder from Kazakhstan has proved it this year. Yurii Tolochko dated his sex dolls for eight months before he proposed to her last year and this month he finally married her.

As weird or unconventional it may sound, Tolochko looks very much in love with his sex doll named Margo. The bodybuilder from Kazakhstan posted a short clip of their wedding ceremony on his Instagram. The video has now been widely shared on social media.

Earlier, Yurii Tolochko was going to marry his girlfriend in the month of March after having popped the question to his silicone partner in 2019. But the coronavirus pandemic disrupted his plans and he had to postpone the wedding by a few months.

There was another delay in his wedding when he was attacked during a transgender rally in October. Finally, the two became man and wife in November as their wedding ceremony took place.

According to Complex, Tolochko was in a relationship with Margo for over eight months and last year in December he proposed to her for marriage. Tolochko also took her to the clinic to get some changes done, as he felt that Margo is conscious about her looks.

Tolochko said that when he revealed her photo to the world, there was a lot of criticism and she began to develop a complex about her looks.

After this, they decided to have plastic surgery. Tolochko said that it was hard to accept but he got used to her new looks later on. He also mentioned how the surgery was at a real clinic with real doctors.

A New York Post report said that Tolochko told Central European News with a straight face that Margot cannot walk by herself and she needs help.

The couple first met at a bar when Tolochko believes he rescued Margo from a young man who was treating her wrong, reports Complex. The two have been in love ever since even as Margo has tried to start out a life of her own. Last year, Margot also started a waitressing job at a local bar.