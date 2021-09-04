Kazakhstan Bodybuilder Who Married Sex Doll Has Now Found New Love - An Ashtray

If you think you’ve seen enough bizarre for the day, week, or a year, wait till you read this. Yuri Tolochko, a bodybuilder from Kazakhstan, was recently in the news for redefining the concept of matrimony when he married a sex doll called Margo and had a full-fledged wedding in November last year.

He currently lives with two sex dolls named Lola and Luna. Where’s Margo, you ask? Well, Yuri divorced his beloved ‘wife’ a few months later into the marriage.

Taking the bizarreness up a notch, Yuri has declared that he is now in love with something else, and we wished it was another sex doll, but, no. Instead, he is smitten by a black, metallic ashtray he found in one of the clubs he visited.

According to New York Post report, although Yuri hypes himself as a public speaker, opera director, and performer, he plans to enter the porn industry to further entertain his fans.

Yuri, an Instagram celebrity, first shared pictures of him with the ashtray and, in the caption, wrote, “I think I fell in love again.” He then told his followers to wait for more details.

In another post shared a few days later, Yuri shared a video and unveiled the journey of his ‘love’ with the ashtray.

He wrote, “I saw a big ashtray at the club. I arranged a photoshoot with it first. But then it began to attract me. I wanted to smell it, touch it again."

Yuri then elaborated his attraction by explaining how he loved the brutal scent and the touch of metal on his skin. He feels that the ashtray has a story to tell, that it’s has served many people.

“I want to ask them (club owners) to give it to me sometimes at night. My babies, Lola and Luna, will be happy,” he further adds. Yuri plans to attach an artificial vagina to the ashtray. He then ends the caption, saying that he cannot share the full video with all its contents.

