Kazakhstani Bodybuilder in Threesome with Sex Dolls Now Wants to Add a Male to the Relationship

After being in a threesome with two sex dolls, Kazakhstani bodybuilder Yurii Tolochko now wants to introduce a male doll to the mix. Tolochko, who is known for having intimate relationships with his sex dolls, became known across the world in 2020 after he announced that he was “dating" a sex doll named ‘Margo’ whom he later married and eventually divorced. Tolochko, who has so far had relations with several female and genderless sex dolls, has never been in a relationship with a male doll and recently expressed the wish to do so.

Speaking on a show called ‘The Dating Show’ on FUBAR Radio, Tolochko said that he wanted to have another wedding. “I want to have a male doll in the future and I want to do a wedding of a male doll and Luna and at the same time, I want to do the ceremony of life and freedom with me. It’s similar to a wedding, but not wedding," Times Now quoted Tolochko as saying.

Tolochko’s torrid love life now makes news with each new twist and turn. First, he married Margo in November 2020 after dating the doll for eight months. In March 2021, however, Tolochko announced that the “marriage" was over, much to the curiosity and bewilderment of his fans.

Tolochko later revealed that he had been having problems with Margo because he wanted to experiment with other dolls. And when Margo broke and was sent to the shop for repair, Tolochko admitted to cheating on her with other dolls. Soon after the divorce, Tolochko introduced two new sex dolls - Lola and Luna - as his ‘queer wives’. One of the dolls had the head of a woman and the body of a chicken. Tolochko himself admitted that the doll identified as a “massive chicken".

Photos of Tolchko’s 2020 wedding created a splash on social media. The millions of subscribers on Tolochoko’s Instagram account will be waiting for photos of the upcoming ‘wedding’/union of the man and the three dolls.

Tolochko was recently criticised by some who pointed out that his last sex doll/wife, Luna, looked underage. Tolochko, however, defended the relation on hos Instagram account and said that Luna was not a minor.

