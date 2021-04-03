Kazakhstani Bodybuilder Who Married, Divorced Sex Doll is Now in Threesome With Two More Dolls

A Kazakhstani bodybuilder’s love affair with mannequins has made it to the headlines several times in the past years. First, he married a sex doll, only to divorce his “wife" months later for another sex doll. He then made news for wanting to have sex with a “chicken toy". Now, Yurii Tolochko has announced that he is in a wholesome threesome relationship with two sex dolls.

If that wasn’t weird enough, Yurii says that one of the sex dolls is partly chicken while the other one is like is “sister".

Yurii has been in news since November last year when news of his wedding with his sex doll Margo broke the internet. Yurii “dated" Margo for eight months before he proposed to her in 2019 and in November he finally married her. The wedding, however, did not last long as Margo faced some technical difficulties and broke down. Previously Yurii had made netizens aware of several on-going issues between him and Margo and that he wanted to try other objects and keep exploring. While Margo was being repaired, the Kazakh muscle man explored other objects and even ‘cheated’ on his wife with a strange silver object. The man was contemplating his lifestyle choices and had decided to ‘unload Margo’ and have several wives instead. He told media houses that he wanted to take things further and even tried to meet another sex doll.

The man also flew to Moscow last year to meet a sex doll he got acquainted with online, but the airport authorities didn’t let him out of the airport because of quarantine. With news of the bodybuilder’s threesome status, it seems Yurii’s romantic saga with sex dolls has found yet another new chapter.