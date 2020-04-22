BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Kaziranga Forest Officials are on a Mission to Unite Month-old Rhino with its Mother

Kaziranga Forest Officials are on a Mission to Unite Month-old Rhino with its Mother

The calf was rescued by the forest guards after being spotted by the villagers n Deopani area, near the boundary of the Bagori range of the national park on April 19.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 12:01 PM IST
Days after a one-month-old male rhino calf was spotted by villagers in Assam’s Deopani area, the forest officials of the Kaziranga National Park are on a massive search to unite the little one with his mother.

The calf was rescued by the forest guards on Sunday after being spotted by the villagers n Deopani area, near the boundary of the Bagori range of the national park on April 19. For now, the calf has been kept at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), run by the Wildlife Trust of India, India Today reported.

The search for the rhino mother has been going on for 48 hours and the officials are surprised that she hasn’t yet come for the calf as rhino mothers are considered very protective. However, experts also say that in few cases, the mothers deliberately distance themselves from the off-springs to protect it from injuries when an adult male in heat approaches her.

The officials have so far ruled out the chances of the rhino mother being poached. “The mother stays near the calf. So we would have found the carcass if she had been killed,” a park official was quoted as saying.


  • Tags:
  • First Published: April 22, 2020, 12:01 PM IST
