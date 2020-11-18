KBC 12's Second Crorepati Mohita Sharma Has an Advice on How to Use Lifelines

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’s second crorepati Mohita Sharma bagged Rs 1 crore on November 17, but she failed to answer the 7 Crore question and quit the game as she was confused.

Mohita, who is an IPS officer of 2017 batch, credits her Civil Service Exam preparations in helping her to win such a huge amount.

In her chat with India Today, Mohita also opened up about how participating in KBC 12 was a dream come true for her husband Rushal Garg and also about her excitement and feelings when the host Amitabh Bachchan shouted, "Ek crore". She is quoted by the portal as saying, "I was very excited...very happy. I had goosebumps all around when AB sir announced 'Ek crore'. I just couldn't believe this was actually happening. It all looked like a dream."

She revealed on the show that this was her husband’s dream as he had been trying to be on this show for last 20 years, ever since KBC junior first aired. However, this time, he asked her to register on SonyLiv app and she was just lucky enough to get a callback.

Talking about her preparations, she stated that she had the foundation because of Civil service exam preparations, however, she revised everything, especially Geography, during her quarantine period in the hotel. The lady officer chose Geography as her topic for Flip the Question.

While Mohita reached to the level of Rs 1 crore’s question, her two lifelines were still unused. Talking about the same, she revealed that she had decided to use one lifeline for the Rs 1 crore question and the another for the jackpot question. However, Big B informed her that she won’t be able to use lifeline for Rs 7 crore question, hence she opted for Ask The Expert lifeline for Rs 1 crore question. According to her, this was the best lifeline to use at that stage.

The Rs 1 crore question was: Which of these explosives was first patented in 1898 by German chemist Georg Friedrich Henning and first used in World War II? The correct answer is RDX.

Mohita further suggested the aspiring contestants to not to use all the lifelines too soon on the show.