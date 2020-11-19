News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
2-MIN READ

KBC 12's Second Crorepati Now Finds Two Maggi Masala Sachets in One Pack. Cant Believe 'Luck'

KBC 12's winner finds two maggi masala packets.

KBC 12's winner finds two maggi masala packets.

IPS officer Mohita Sharma Garg has shared a snap of a packet of Maggi in which she had got two tastemaker sachets.

Maggi has been a comfort food across generations. Usually, one gets a sachet of the taste maker per cake of the noodle. If one finds more than a sachet of the tastemaker packet, then it is certainly a thing to rejoice.

IPS officer Mohita Sharma Garg – who recently won Rs 1 crore in Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 – has shared a rather interesting photo. The civil services official took to Twitter to share a snap of a packet of Maggi in which she had got two tastemaker sachets.

Giving the caption a fun tone, she wrote, "Just after winning #KBC12, got 2 masala sachets in 1 #maggi packet. Never thought would get so lucky. God is kind today."

Netizens had all kinds of reactions on her post. Some people shared her sentiment, while some commented on how Maggi is harmful for health. Others congratulated for her big win in Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12.

A person, who was of the opinion that fast food is not good for health, advised Mohita to replace it with dry fruits. He wrote, “Madam, this is the most harmful processed foods ... eating these processed foods causes Parkinson’s disease ... hence you can replace this with dry fruits , fruits and green tea ..”

A different user, who was impressed by her performance in Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12, appreciated the lady officer for her game on the TV quiz show.

Many people who shared Mohita’s excitement gave witty responses to her tweet.

Mohita is an IPS officer of 2017 batch. She credits her Civil Service Exam preparations for her win in the reality TV show. She became the second crorepati of the season on November 17.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...