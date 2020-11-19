KBC 12's Second Crorepati Now Finds Two Maggi Masala Sachets in One Pack. Cant Believe 'Luck'

Maggi has been a comfort food across generations. Usually, one gets a sachet of the taste maker per cake of the noodle. If one finds more than a sachet of the tastemaker packet, then it is certainly a thing to rejoice.

IPS officer Mohita Sharma Garg – who recently won Rs 1 crore in Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 – has shared a rather interesting photo. The civil services official took to Twitter to share a snap of a packet of Maggi in which she had got two tastemaker sachets.

Giving the caption a fun tone, she wrote, "Just after winning #KBC12, got 2 masala sachets in 1 #maggi packet. Never thought would get so lucky. God is kind today."

Netizens had all kinds of reactions on her post. Some people shared her sentiment, while some commented on how Maggi is harmful for health. Others congratulated for her big win in Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12.

A person, who was of the opinion that fast food is not good for health, advised Mohita to replace it with dry fruits. He wrote, “Madam, this is the most harmful processed foods ... eating these processed foods causes Parkinson’s disease ... hence you can replace this with dry fruits , fruits and green tea ..”

A different user, who was impressed by her performance in Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12, appreciated the lady officer for her game on the TV quiz show.

Congratulations. U were fabulous. Wow! Winning A Crore with a lifeline remng! Very proud of U n ur knowledge. The 14th n 15th questions werevery tough ones n U crked it with panache. Was prayng U got the Trincomalee one too right. Never mind. Grt days r https://t.co/phAnr7goZR. — g k balakrishna (@milka47) November 19, 2020

Many people who shared Mohita’s excitement gave witty responses to her tweet.

Tabhi toh mujhe kal masala nahi mila, ye aap ke paas chala gaya pic.twitter.com/qlX1nmE68O — ॥ओ३म्॥ (@OBodekar) November 19, 2020

Kya kijiyega itni masala sachet ka... pic.twitter.com/Wq5SjsLkVw — ARVIND V (@ARVINDVkings) November 18, 2020

Kya kijyega itne masala sachets ka? Winning KBC was ok.... but getting 2 sachets is really an achievement. ALMOST NO ONE has come across person with 2 sachets. It's a god send — Abhijit K (@aappak) November 18, 2020

Finding positivity & Happiness in small things after achieving Big goal in your life is quiet appreciating. As you have done. — Aashna Mishra (@AashnaMishra26) November 18, 2020

Wa Aur meri naseeb toh aisi hai ki, without masala hi mile maggie...toh bhi I will be like, shukar hai packet ke andhar maggie toh thi — Hungry Hiccups (@BingeingLady) November 19, 2020

Mohita is an IPS officer of 2017 batch. She credits her Civil Service Exam preparations for her win in the reality TV show. She became the second crorepati of the season on November 17.