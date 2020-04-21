KBC to Pokemon, 80s and 90s Indian Kids Walk Down the Memory Lane to Recall their Favourite Shows

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, 80s and 90s Indian kids on Twitter stepped in for a treat and had a fun time recalling their favourite TV shows which were a part of their daily routines once.

All thanks to Twitter user Arnab Chakravarty who set people to time travel and made them recall the popular shows of yesteryear with which they shared a "strong association".

"80's and 90's Indian kids, I am curious if you have a strong association of a point in time of the day/night with a specific TV show, channel or TV event. (For example, KBC Mon-Thurs 9 PM, Early mornings: Aus-India tests I would be really grateful if y'all could retweet this!" said Arnab.

80's and 90's Indian kids, I am curious if you have a strong association of a point in time of the day/night with a specific TV show, channel or TV event. (For example, KBC Mon-Thurs 9 PM, Early mornings: Aus-India tests I would be really grateful if y'all could retweet this! — Arnab Chakravarty (@AbolTaabol) April 20, 2020

In no time had the tweet gone viral, Twitterati took to the comments's section to share their most hooked-to shows of their childhood. Although for most, the timings were difficult to remember, but that didn't stop netizens from filling themselves with bouts of nostalgia.

I dream of Jeannie! — ایرم آغا (@EramAgha) April 20, 2020

Used to wake up some time before 7 am to watch The Crystal Maze — Tarishi (@MumblingBee) April 20, 2020

2pm MTV select with Nikhil Chinappa and 4:30pm - I dream of Jeanie. (GST) — Sumaiya (@sumeesid) April 20, 2020

Friday nights we waited for world this week @PrannoyRoyNDTV — mickey sachar (@mickeysachar) April 20, 2020

Sunday mornings were filled medley of Sri Krishna > mahabharat > captain vyom > shaktiman



Sunday afternoon movies on DD



5 o'clock cartoons after school ( duck tales / tale spin / thundercats/ swat cats ) — Apurv Ray (he/him/his) (@apurvrdx) April 20, 2020

Bournvita Quiz Contest hosted by Derek O'Brien (on a Sunday morning if im not mistaken?) — Suhani Doctor (@SuhaniDoctor) April 20, 2020

Headbangers Ball on MTV/DS Metro at 11 or 11.30pm

The only exposure to music of my taste at the time.



Remember @nish_nayak ? — Sameer Bhiwani (@sambert) April 20, 2020