1-MIN READ

KBC to Pokemon, 80s and 90s Indian Kids Walk Down the Memory Lane to Recall their Favourite Shows

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

All thanks to Twitter user Arnab Chakravarty who set people to time travel and made them recall their favourite shows with which they shared a 'strong association'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 3:10 PM IST
Amid the coronavirus lockdown, 80s and 90s Indian kids on Twitter stepped in for a treat and had a fun time recalling their favourite TV shows which were a part of their daily routines once.

All thanks to Twitter user Arnab Chakravarty who set people to time travel and made them recall the popular shows of yesteryear with which they shared a "strong association".

"80's and 90's Indian kids, I am curious if you have a strong association of a point in time of the day/night with a specific TV show, channel or TV event. (For example, KBC Mon-Thurs 9 PM, Early mornings: Aus-India tests I would be really grateful if y'all could retweet this!" said Arnab.

In no time had the tweet gone viral, Twitterati took to the comments's section to share their most hooked-to shows of their childhood. Although for most, the timings were difficult to remember, but that didn't stop netizens from filling themselves with bouts of nostalgia.

