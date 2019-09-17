Keanu Reeves Becomes Salman Khan: All the Disastrous Things That Happen When 'WiFi Drops by 1 Bar'

There's a common millennial saying which essentially claims that the best way to test a person's patience or their ability to stay calm under stress is by observing how they react when their WiFi's acting up.

It's all the more annoying and frustrating when your internet stops working in the middle of a movie or a video. And it's even worse when you're watching a video and the quality drops because of poor internet.

The internet's latest favourite meme is about what happens when the WiFi signal drops one bar. It's almost like your world comes crashing down, right? We agree.

'WiFi drops by 1 bar' is the latest trend on Twitter and the plethora of memes flooding our feed has in splits. These are some of the most hilarious memes we came across, and it's disturbing how painfully reliable they are:

Oh no pic.twitter.com/sXHjeXzfha — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 15, 2019

WiFi drops one barYouTube video: pic.twitter.com/w8se8QFI6n — Aliza Ansari (@aliza__ansari) September 15, 2019

Wifi drops by one bar Youtube video quality pic.twitter.com/BY85z9M0aS — Ansh Nation (@ansh_nation) September 14, 2019

Wifi: ** Drops down by one bar.**Youtube videos: pic.twitter.com/eI4q5KGF0a — Awab (@ibrahim__awab) September 14, 2019

Wifi signal drops one signal*le youtube quality: pic.twitter.com/jaYwfEAYgE — Memes By Zeeshan Sabir (@MemesSabir) September 15, 2019

*WiFi: Drops down by 1 bar*YouTube Video Quality: pic.twitter.com/hAx8lq1fAA — ᴀᴍʀɪᴋ (@amrikmemes) September 16, 2019

WiFi: *Drops down by 1 bar*YouTube video quality: pic.twitter.com/4pp47ToLSa — Prakash Vaishnav (@prakash0316) September 16, 2019

Wifi: *drops dwon by 1 barVideo qualityBefore after pic.twitter.com/zvnz8J8QvO — ganok (@majnu_bhaiya3) September 16, 2019

WiFi Quality Drops by 1 Bar*Le Youtube Quality: pic.twitter.com/hWrDtbdZab — Maythem | Mayank Kumar (@maythemmusic) September 17, 2019

WiFi drops down by 1 bar...YouTube Video Quality pic.twitter.com/43rlLSVxfV — Nikhil Sharma (@chainsmoker_AJ) September 15, 2019

WiFi: *Drops down by 1 bar* YouTube Video Quality pic.twitter.com/MNob3RG6N1 — Mayank Ralhan (@MayankRalhan) September 13, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.