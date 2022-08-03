Keanu Reeves Speaks to 80-Year-Old Fan Just to Cheer Her Up in Most Keanu Reeves Move

Actor Keanu Reeves is best known among his fans for his humble personality and one of his recently-revealed fan-friendly gestures is heartwarming beyond measure. A Reddit user recently shared his experience of meeting Keanu Reeves and recollected the superstar’s kind gesture for the user’s grandmother. The elderly, who suffered from a stroke in her early 70s, had been housebound for about a decade due to her medical condition.

While facing discomfort due to her disorder, it was Keanu Reeves’ film that provided her with comfort. The elderly had the biggest crush on Reeves and would always say that he reminded her of her husband. The actor became one of her closest companions when she couldn’t go out to meet her own friends.

The Reddit user wrote, “My grandmother had a crush on Keanu Reeves because he reminded her of my grandfather when he was young – saw all his stuff, from Bill and Ted to The Matrix. She had a stroke in her early 70s and was pretty much housebound for the last 10 years of her life, so watching movies was her main hobby, and became almost like friends to her because she so rarely got to see any of her own.”

The incident took place not long after the release of The Matrix when the user’s uncle was in LA for business. He accidentally met Reeves at a swanky restaurant. After the star finished his meal, the user’s uncle decided to approach the star to tell him the story of the elderly lady. What happened next was something that he’d never imagined. Keanu Reeves was so touched by the story that he asked his uncle to call her up.

“Keanu asked if he had a cell phone on him and when he confirmed that he did, he said, ‘Give her a call, I want to talk to her’. He spoke with my grandmother for several minutes and it absolutely made her year. She was so isolated and his genuine kindness to her and interest in her showed what a truly amazing man he is,” the Reddit user concluded.

On the professional front, Keanu Reeves was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. He is now gearing up to reprise his role as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4.

