Kedar Jadhav's Hilarious Appeal to Rain Gods May 'Save' India Vs New Zealand WTC Final

The weather forecast for Southampton, the venue chosen for the maiden World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand, doesn’t seem very bright. Dark clouds are expected in the sky on the first day of the WTC final. A couple of passing showers and thunderstorms are expected. A few overs in the day’s play will be affected by the weather. With dampened spirits, the fans who were awaiting the contest, have taken to memes to do away with their woes. But for one particular Twitter user, Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav may come in handy in this sticky situation.

For the unversed, ICC World Cup 2019 faced the wrath of fans and pundits alike when several clashes were cancelled due to rainy, gloomy days. Rain played the spoilsport during the match between India and New Zealand which was eventually scrapped without toss at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Memes took over the Internet and this was when Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav’s video from the venue left everyone in splits. Jadhav, in the video, had appealed to the rain gods in Marathi asking them to move to Maharashtra instead.

“Need someone from team India to tell rain to move somewhere else like Kedar Jadhav did in 2019 World Cup," the Twitter user who goes by the handle @mufaddal_vohra wrote while sharing the 2-year-old video.

Need someone from team India to tell rain to move somewhere else like Kedar Jadhav did in 2019 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/zrFZDwyHTk— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 18, 2021

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the ICC to make changes in their original schedule for the Test championship. Now finally, almost two years later, India and New Zealand will lock horns with each other for the first-ever world title in the history of Test cricket.

Both India and New Zealand look balance and as par on the paper. However, the Kane Williamson led outfit will be high on confidence, having defeated the hosts England in two-match Test series a few days ago.

