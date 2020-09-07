'Keep Calm and Eat Thayir Sadam': Anand Mahindra's T-Shirt is a Weekend Mood

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has once again caught the attention of netizens by sharing a picture of a T-shirt on social media. Although it’s a normal T-shirt, Mahindra found the message written on it interesting. The message reads, “Keep calm and eat Thayir Sadham (curd rice)."

Posting the picture on Twitter, Mahindra wrote, “Acquired this T-shirt a while ago, but it’s perfect Sunday gear during these COVID-times. Maybe I should also start wearing it above my lungi during VCs. Can’t hurt the atmospherics of the meeting...”

The post has got an overwhelming response from netizens. It has received more than 5.5K likes. People have also commented profusely on the tweet.

Responding to the tweet, one user wrote that the post was excellent. Another person requested a picture from Mahindra in a lungi, adding that only if it is fine for him.

“The best food ever... curd rice... make it part of your daily life Sir. Add mango, mango pickle and papad to it,” said a netizen.

A Twitterati found the curd rice good for summer and during the COVID-19 time.

Some people even cracked jock on lungi. One person, on a lighter note, said that lungi has full air ventilation.

Another person said that lungi keeps him calm.

In the last week of August, Mahindra put a video showing two farmers using the rear running wheel of a bike to remove corn kernels from cobs.

In the clip, the farmers can be seen holding the cobs against the rear wheel of a motorcycle, which is standing on the stands. The video also shows the farmers surrounded by a collected heap of corn kernels.

Sharing the video, Mahindra wrote, “I constantly receive clips showing how creatively our farming communities turn bikes & tractor into multi-tasking machines. Here’s one application I never would have dreamed of. Maybe @continentaltire should have a special brand named ‘Continental?’”

The entrepreneur keeps posting creative ideas of people he comes across on social media.