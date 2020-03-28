BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Keep Calm and Watch Ramayan: Memes and Nostalgia Breaking the Internet After Episode 1

Image: A YouTube grab.

Image: A YouTube grab.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also said that like Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shah Rukh Khan starrer TV series Circus will be broadcast on Doordarshan from Saturday.

  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 11:56 AM IST
Share this:

Amid the ongoing lockdown till April 14, the government on Friday announced that yesteryear's famous show Ramayan would be retelecast from March 28.

As the first episode of the show was broadcast this morning, Internet was flooded with memes as the nostalgia hit the screens. Here are some of the top memes:

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also said that like Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shah Rukh Khan starrer TV series Circus will be broadcast on Doordarshan from Saturday.

In a tweet Doordarshan said, “Friends, #StayAtHome and watch your favorite @iamsrk's #Circus - TV Series (1989) TONIGHT at 8 pm on @DDNational"

Circus, which hit the screens in 1989 starring Shah Rukh and Ashutosh Gowariker, is set in a circus troupe. The show was directed by Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah.

Mahabharat, which is one of the most famous mythology shows in the history of Indian television, will be showcased again on DD. Two episodes will be broadcast in a day.

Informing people about the timings of the show, the channel on Friday tweeted, “#Mahabharat from tomorrow on DD Bharati from tomorrow : Two Episodes a Day :12 PM Noon 7 PM Evening #Doordarshan".


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story