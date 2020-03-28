Keep Calm and Watch Ramayan: Memes and Nostalgia Breaking the Internet After Episode 1

Amid the ongoing lockdown till April 14, the government on Friday announced that yesteryear's famous show Ramayan would be retelecast from March 28.

As the first episode of the show was broadcast this morning, Internet was flooded with memes as the nostalgia hit the screens. Here are some of the top memes:

Never miss the first ball in cricket. Likewise, never miss the first episode of #Ramayan. pic.twitter.com/RTrBBFPVtW — Priya Nagi (@priyamohannagi) March 28, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also said that like Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shah Rukh Khan starrer TV series Circus will be broadcast on Doordarshan from Saturday.

In a tweet Doordarshan said, “Friends, #StayAtHome and watch your favorite @iamsrk's #Circus - TV Series (1989) TONIGHT at 8 pm on @DDNational"

Circus, which hit the screens in 1989 starring Shah Rukh and Ashutosh Gowariker, is set in a circus troupe. The show was directed by Aziz Mirza and Kundan Shah.

Mahabharat, which is one of the most famous mythology shows in the history of Indian television, will be showcased again on DD. Two episodes will be broadcast in a day.

Informing people about the timings of the show, the channel on Friday tweeted, “#Mahabharat from tomorrow on DD Bharati from tomorrow : Two Episodes a Day :12 PM Noon 7 PM Evening #Doordarshan".

