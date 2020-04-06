BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Keep Dreaming': Chahal Had a Hilarious Response to Mumbai Indians' Tweet on Bumrah

File image of Yuzvendra Chahal.

File image of Yuzvendra Chahal.

Recently, Mumbai Indians shared an image of Chahal in a Mumbai Indians jersey along with MI's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Twitter.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 1:27 PM IST
Share this:

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, known for his witty style on social media, once again brought his hilarious side to the fore as he trolled IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

Recently, Mumbai Indians shared an image of Chahal in a Mumbai Indians jersey along with MI's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Twitter.

"Are you pumped-up to see Bumrah bowl to Chahal? Predict what the over will be like," the tweet read.

Chahal, in reply, pointed out that for Bumrah to bowl to him, the Mumbai-based franchise will have to bowl out Royal Challengers Bangalore's entire batting line-up, including AB de Villiers and skipper Virat Kohli.

"Keep dreaming I am batting no.10 or 11. Before me finch ABD sir and king kohli is there first get them out then we will talk about my batting (sic)," he wrote.

Mumbai Indians, led by Rohit Sharma, have won IPL four times whereas the Bengaluru-based RCB have not been able to lay their hands on the coveted trophy even once.

Recently, Kohli said that his IPL franchise deserves to win the title.

Speaking in a candid interview with former England captain Kevin Pietersen on Instagram Live, the 31-year-old said that his side managed to reach three finals, but the trophy has eluded them.

"We have reached three finals but haven't won. We deserve to win a title. At RCB, we get talked about so much as we had stars. The more you think (about winning the IPL), the more it keeps running away from you. There have been added pressure lately but we need to just enjoy and not take pressure," said Kohli.

The 13th IPL edition was slated to start from March 29 but it now stands suspended till April 15 due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives across the world.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    941,247

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,276,732

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    265,956

     

  • Total DEATHS

    69,529

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres