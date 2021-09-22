‘Keep Fighting’: Netizens Ask Suicidal 23-Year-Old Not To Give Up On Life

With all the trolling that happens on social media, one might think that the space is all about negativity, Thankfully that’s not always the case. There are inspiring stories where social media users have come out in support of complete strangers helping them deal with their difficulties. And this exchange between a 23-year-old law graduate and netizens on Reddit is another such example. The user shared on Reddit about going through an unpaid internship and talked of giving up on achieving big things in life.

The user mentions that it could take 20 years to get a salary of Rs 50,000. “I am a failure and rat poison is the only thing, that I will buy next year when I will make 10,000 per month as salary or 20,000,” read the post.

Reddit users got together to motivate this 23-year-old and urged him to be positive in life and keep fighting. They shared their own life experiences as an example of how things could turn for the better at any point. Reacting to the post, a user said that 23 years was no age to be demotivated and there was still plenty of time left to build a career.

Another tried to inspire by sharing his own story and said any profession needs grinding in the early years. “I was earning less than Rs 20,000 per month at 23, earning 2.5 lakhs per month at 32 now, life is just random at times, everyone goes through the grind,” read the comment.

Others urged the law graduate to keep working on in life. The comments section was flooded with similar stories where people talked about how their life turned after strugglein the early years. Users said that ending life was not a solution to any problem in the world and things could only be made better with hard work and patience.

