3-min read

'Keep Paneer Out of Kerala': Sanjeev Kapoor's Veg Malabar Dish Makes Everyone Lose Their Apetite

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's experimental dish didn't go down well with the food lovers of Kerala.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 20, 2018, 10:20 AM IST
(Photo: Official Facebook account of Sanjeev Kapoor)
While Kerala food needs no introduction, the food there is predominantly non-vegetarian.

Pork, beef, fish, chicken-- it's a paradise for the meat lovers.

So when India's top chef Sanjeev Kapoor cooked up a vegetarian Malabar dish, food lovers were rattled.

"Malabar Paneer - A wonderful Malabar dish that has the flavors spicies and offers several gastronomic opportunities. The food is generally fresh, aromatic and flavored," Kapoor tweeted.




While Kapoor's heart was in the right place, his experimental dish didn't go down the throats of several Twitter users, especially the ones hailing from Kerala.

"We Malabaries don't have paneer and we actually don't make it..Malabar is known for its special non-veg items such as Beef biriyaani,beef fry etc.Pls don't fall in his foolish idea," wrote one upset user.

"There is no dish called Malabar Paneer. Only Malabar beef or Malabar chicken," wrote another.

Soon, all hell broke loose as people from southern India started responding to chef's tweet with oxymoron dishes while completely disassociating themselves from "North Indian" dish paneer.


































However, several came in chef's defense.

"Why can’t we have Malabar Paneer? Cooking is all about invention and mix n match. Why do ppl take everything so personally?" wrote one user.










Well, at least you cannot deny one thing-- there's always something cooking up on Twitter.

