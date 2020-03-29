Keep Your Child Engaged during Lockdown by Availing Google’s 3D Animal Feature, Here's How

Coronavirus has not just hijacked the news space, but also social media. However, in these times when everything is associated with the pandemic, Google has come up with a creative feature allowing netizen to put 3D holograms of wild animals in their environment.

This new feature will help parents who are working from home keep their child engaged during office hours. Besides, people can use this feature to refresh their mind during short breaks while working from home.

How to avail of this Google’s 3D hologram feature:

Step 1: Search for any animal on Google on your phone, for example, Tiger.

Step 2: Then underneath the Wikipedia description of that animal, a 3D picture of the animal appears. Beside that picture, you will see View in 3D option.

Step 3: Click on that option and you will see a 3D animal on your screen which can be moved by the movement of fingers.

Step 4: Below the 3D animal you will View in your space option.

Step 5: Click on the option and give access to your phone camera to Google and you will see that 3D animal inserted in your space.

Under this feature, you can see the following animals:

· Lion

· Tiger

· Bear

· Alpine Goat

· Timberwolf

· European hedgehog

· Angler fish

· Emperor penguin



