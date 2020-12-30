'Keeping up with the Kardashians' Will Be Ending Soon. Here Are Some Memorable Moments from the Show

One of the most-watched American reality television series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians made its debut in 2007. The show that brings about moments from the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, has become one of the world’s longest-running reality television shows.

The popular family aired out their dirty laundry including the utterly jaw-dropping through the 20 seasons. From Caitlyn Jenner's transition to Kim and Khloe’s handbag fight, KUWTK gave the world a peek into their lives. The reality show which catapulted a family to fame and fortune, lasted 14 years and gave a few dramatic moments impossible to forget. Kim, Khloe and Kourtney announced on September 8, 2020, the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be airing in Spring 2021.

It's time to take a look back and reminisce at some of the most shocking, hilarious, over-the-top and heartbreaking moments of KUWTK throughout the years. Here are some of the show's best and most iconic moments:

1. One of the most remembered episodes in the second season of the show. Kim and Khloe get involved in an ugly spat a big fight after Kim buys a Bentley. The feud ended with Kim whacking her sister with her purse.

2. In the first season, fans witnessed an iconic phase when Kris photographed Kim for a playboy. Surprisingly, Kim decided to pose for the magazine and brought Kris along with her for support while doing a photoshoot.

3. The Kardashian family was utterly shocked to learn about Khloe’s engagement to NBA star Lamar Odom. Khloe’s stepfather Bruce gets particularly disturbed as he finds it on the news and feels left out that nobody in the family cared to inform him before.

4. On holiday in Bora Bora, the family was chilling in the Dominican Republic together during season 7. Kris wakes up with an allergic reaction and as a result of which, her lip swelled up.

5. Another iconic Kardashian moment when Kim gets thrown into the ocean in Bora Bora by Kris Humphries. Kim loses control as she lost $75,000 diamond earring and all Kourtney had to say is "Kim, there's people that are dying."

6. Kim and Kanye were initially vague about their relationship and did not want to admit they were together on the show. Kanye surprised Kim by proposing in a San Francisco stadium witnessed by in-house Kardashians.

7. One of their most explosive fights ever, Kourtney and Kim were at each other’s throat in season 15. The argument was about shooting their family Christmas card. Kim at the time struck her older sister with an awful blow, telling Khloe and Kris, "She is the least exciting to look at, so she can be out.”

8. When Kim takes pictures of herself and Kris scolds her. Kris, told Kim who was clicking her photos with a digital camera, that they were going to jail where Khloe would serve for a DUI.

9. Kris adds an erectile dysfunction pill in her husband, Bruce's coffee. Rob accidentally drinking it was one of the show’s most did-that-really-happen moments.

10. A young Kylie mocks Kim by wearing her clothes and saying, “Soon, I'll be the Queen of the world”. Kendall also took on the role of Kris, in the meantime.