'Keeps You Healthy': Passengers Pushing BRT Bus in Peshawar Opens Floodgates of Internet Memes

The high-quality Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system is well known for its efficient and speed performance worldwide. However, the popular transit system has been at the receiving end since its launch in August this year in Pakistan.

A recent breakdown of the Peshawar BRT resulted in passengers pushing it after the vehicle malfunctioned on the main corridor near the Adbara station on Friday. The photos and video clips of the passengers pushing the bus went viral and people online reacted with jokes and memes.

Using the opportunity, many users criticised the administration, while others chose their creative instinct to mock the incident.

Watch the video here:

BRT Peshawar getting local help pic.twitter.com/H7w8XfVV5J — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) November 20, 2020

Looking at the video, one user wrote, “When transport service runs out of horsepower and requires manpower.”

When transport service runs out of horsepower and requires manpower https://t.co/08LZBK1gaO — Ali Gul Pir (@Aligulpir) November 20, 2020

Another user compared the bus service to this already trying year, sarcastically commenting it as “2020 be like…”

Residents pay their tribute to the amazing services of BRT by giving ride to one of it's busses 🖤Peshawar 2020 pic.twitter.com/fze9LBwV2r — History Of Pakistan (@OldPakHistory) November 20, 2020

Poking fun at the bus service project, another user said that the BRT is the best way to keep you healthy.

Mutiple benifits of the project #BRT IT KEEPS YOU HEALTHY pic.twitter.com/tICiaha5ee — Akbar Zada Yousaf Zai (@zada_zai) November 20, 2020

“It’s not a rapid transit system but a ‘dhakha transport’,” said another.

It's not BRT (bus rapid transport) it's BDT (bus dhakha transport)... 😇😇😇 https://t.co/XudRkosPTd — Waqar Hussain (@HussainWaqar057) November 21, 2020

Following the latest breakdown incident, a spokesperson of the TransPeshawar on Friday said that the engineers and experts were always there for back-up, in case of any emergency.

According to a Geo TV report, the spokesperson said, “A minor fault had occurred in the bus near Abdara station. There were buses in case of an emergency.”

The high-quality bus-based transit system, launched by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, has been receiving public and opposition ire amid corruption controversies and other accidents ever since it started in August 2020.

The project costing Rs 69 billion has been dogged by five breakdowns and a couple of buses erupting into flames since its launch. Earlier in September, the provincial Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government suspended the BRT project citing technical and safety reviews.