Ke$ha, the Original Creator of 'TiK ToK', Recreates the Album Art on TikTok

'Don't stop, make it pop, DJ blow my speaker up,' was the party anthem of the year in 2009 and 2010.

The original creator of the song, 'TiK ToK' Ke$ha, who modeled the catchy pop anthem on the onomatopoeia associated with clock hands, 'tik tok.'

Seven years later, the short video-making app was invented, with the same name.

In 2020, however, things went meta. Ke$ha has now made the ultimate cross-over episode, by re-creating the cover of her song, TiK ToK on TikTok.

She starts by smudging eyeliner on her hand and putting it on one eye and re-creating the cover for the song.





In quarantine, this is definitely the collab we needed, and now the viral song is stuck in our heads again.