'Keith Urban Fighting Nicole Kidman?' Publication's Grammar Gaffe Roasted with Memes

A publication’s article involving Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman has been gaining traction for all the wrong reasons. An unfortunate syntax error ended up inverting the meaning of what the article attempted to convey. The article, which talks about how Nicole “saved” Keith’s life, carried an excerpt reading “The singer talks about how he fought addiction, music and his wife Nicole Kidman”. While the intention of the sentence is pretty clear, the lack of the Oxford comma is a bit of a grammatical disaster, as per Twitter users. With this framing, the sentence ends up conveying that Keith actually fought Nicole and music, along with his addiction.

to everyone replying that word order is the real villain here, please know that i agree. but also remember that ain’t nobody ever had a viral tweet with the word “syntax” in it — lizzie no (@handsomelizzie) April 17, 2022

Keith urban whenever he sees addiction, music or his wife pic.twitter.com/MOb90FQger — Strawhat Snorlax (@Snorlaxtm15) April 18, 2022

I swear the Oxford comma should never be optional pic.twitter.com/tvrjKPM5Ff — Charlie (@Chaxinitus) April 18, 2022

Keith Urban when he sees music, addiction, and his wife Nicole Kidman. pic.twitter.com/AacgwexbDe — Brad ×͜× (@copyofabrad) April 18, 2022

Nicole bout to pull up. pic.twitter.com/0VoPHvItcg — BV (@thisisnotbrian) April 18, 2022

Keith Urban whenever he sees music and his wife pic.twitter.com/FlMKECfqZN — Phoenix💙 (@_Phoenixville_) April 18, 2022

Some have argued that the grammar and sentence structuring, not just the syntax, is to blame. One Twitter user wrote, “The way I’m burdened with the knowledge that this punctuation is correct in AP Style which is the widely accepted style in journalism… the real enemy is the order of the list not the punctuation.” Many others agreed.

The way I’m burdened with the knowledge that this punctuation is correct in AP Style which is the widely accepted style in journalism… the real enemy is the order of the list not the punctuation https://t.co/jszUWJLPTn — anabel (@AnabelNosek) April 18, 2022

The usage of the Oxford comma is highly contentious with a school believing that there’s no need for its existence, but the publication’s syntax gaffe is forcing a lot of them to think again.

