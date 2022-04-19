CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Coronavirus#Jahangirpuri
Home » News » Buzz » 'Keith Urban Fighting Nicole Kidman?' Publication's Grammar Gaffe Roasted with Memes
2-MIN READ

'Keith Urban Fighting Nicole Kidman?' Publication's Grammar Gaffe Roasted with Memes

The usage of the Oxford comma is highly contentious. (Photo: Reuters)

The usage of the Oxford comma is highly contentious. (Photo: Reuters)

A grammar gaffe mistakenly ended up conveying that singer Keith Urban was actually fighting actor Nicole Kidman. The article is on how Nicole 'saved' his life.

Buzz Staff

A publication’s article involving Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman has been gaining traction for all the wrong reasons. An unfortunate syntax error ended up inverting the meaning of what the article attempted to convey. The article, which talks about how Nicole “saved” Keith’s life, carried an excerpt reading “The singer talks about how he fought addiction, music and his wife Nicole Kidman”. While the intention of the sentence is pretty clear, the lack of the Oxford comma is a bit of a grammatical disaster, as per Twitter users. With this framing, the sentence ends up conveying that Keith actually fought Nicole and music, along with his addiction.

Some have argued that the grammar and sentence structuring, not just the syntax, is to blame. One Twitter user wrote, “The way I’m burdened with the knowledge that this punctuation is correct in AP Style which is the widely accepted style in journalism… the real enemy is the order of the list not the punctuation.” Many others agreed.

The usage of the Oxford comma is highly contentious with a school believing that there’s no need for its existence, but the publication’s syntax gaffe is forcing a lot of them to think again.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags
first published:April 19, 2022, 12:13 IST