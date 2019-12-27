Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kejriwal's Witty Response to Curious Man Asking About His 'Missing' Muffler is Winning Twitter

'I had taken out my muffler long time ago. You didn’t notice. It is very cold and you all need to take care of yourself', Arvind Kejriwal said.

December 27, 2019
Kejriwal's Witty Response to Curious Man Asking About His 'Missing' Muffler is Winning Twitter
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s witty response to a Twitter user asking him about his “missing” muffler has left netizens in splits.

A user, named Arun Arora, asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief why he hadn’t taken out his muffler this winter. Kejriwal replied: "I had taken out my muffler long time ago. You didn’t notice. It is very cold and you all need to take care of yourself."

His witty response has garnered over 35, 000 likes and has been retweeted over 3, 500 times.

Kejriwal’s reply received applause from social media users.

One user said, “Mufflerman reverses trolling. He's learned the game now.” Another user said, “Hahaha sir u are witty :).”

There was one user who pointed out how the Delhi CM and the muffler have become inseparable over the years. “Muffler would have been missing you so badly.”

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is experiencing a severe cold wave. Since December 16, the national capital has registered nine cold days, equaling the record in 2003. The Met department said Delhi will be experiencing severe cold conditions till December 29.

IMD has predicted that due to low day temperatures, Delhi is going to witness the second coldest winter in a century in December.

