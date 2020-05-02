'Kela Khao': Baba Sehgal Gives Desi Twist to Money Heist's 'Bella Ciao' to Warn About Covid-19

Rapper Baba Sehgal has made a Hindi recreation of the Bella Ciao song from Netflix original Money Heist. Baba has titled his creation 'Kela Khao'.

Through the video, Baba has asked his fans to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of celebrities are reaching out to fans and followers through various online platforms with messages and updates during the coronavirus lockdown.

In the video, which is little over a minute in duration, Baba is seen cycling on his spin bike and singing the song in his trademark style.

“For you it’s Bella Ciao but for me it’s Kela Khao. Kela Khao - cover of Bella Ciao," wrote the singer sharing the video on social media.

Baba has urged his fans to do some yoga and physical activities while staying at home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The lyrics of his Kela Khao mentioned that people should thank frontline workers, including doctors and policemen, at the time of the pandemic.

The song talked about hope with Baba telling people that they will soon get to see good days.

The video has so far garnered over 8,500 likes and has been shared more than 5,000 times on Facebook.

Last month, Baba made a rap NAMASTE - CoronaVirus sey bachney ka Indian Tareeka to spread awareness about the virus in the 'Indian style' through musical beats.

Throughout the song, he urges people to take preventive measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.