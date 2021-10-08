CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#RBI#DrugsCase#Lakhimpur#AryanKhan
Home » News » Buzz » Kellogg's US Factory Workers Demand Fair Contract, Netizens Come Out in Solidarity
3-MIN READ

Kellogg's US Factory Workers Demand Fair Contract, Netizens Come Out in Solidarity

There were hundreds tweeting in support of striking Kellogg's factory workers. (Credits: AP)

There were hundreds tweeting in support of striking Kellogg's factory workers. (Credits: AP)

Twitterati came out in support of the workers' cause, deciding to boycott Kellog's products till the workers got a fair contract.

Workers at Kellog’s cereal plants in the US have gone on strike, demanding fair wages and employee benefits which have been scrapped, and netizens have come out in solidarity. As per an Associated Press report, more than 1,400 workers went on strike on October 6, comprising those from plants in Omaha, Nebraska Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee. The dispute between unions and the company involves loss of fair working conditions like premium healthcare, holiday and vacation benefits as well as retirement benefits being reduced. Twitterati came out in support of the workers’ cause, deciding to boycott Kellog’s products till the workers got a fair contract. “As more than 1,400 Kellogg workers begin their strike for better working conditions and benefits, we have to do our best to support them. So until Kellogg workers get a fair contract, I will not be buying these products. Will you join me?" a Twitter user wrote on the microblogging platform. There were hundreds tweeting in the same vein.

A Twitter user came up with a rough list of Kellogg’s brands and shared it on the platform. The tweet has garnered 10,000 odd likes and almost 6,000 retweets at the time of writing this article. “I’m not a graphic designer but I quickly slapped together this list of brands owned by Kelloggs from their website for boycott purposes," it read.

RELATED STORIES

Many were calling to boycott the company’s products for their families, in show of support.

Soon, ‘boycott Kelloggs’ became one of the popular hashtags that were being used by netizens in solidarity with the striking factory workers.

“The company continues to threaten to send additional jobs to Mexico if workers do not accept outrageous proposals that take away protections that workers have had for decades," an AP report quoted Anthony Shelton, president of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, as saying. “We are disappointed by the union’s decision to strike. Kellogg provides compensation and benefits for our U.S. ready to eat cereal employees that are among the industry’s best,” Kellogg spokesperson Kris Bahner said in a statement.

(With inputs from AP)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 08, 2021, 14:29 IST