Kellogg's US Factory Workers Demand Fair Contract, Netizens Come Out in Solidarity

Workers at Kellog’s cereal plants in the US have gone on strike, demanding fair wages and employee benefits which have been scrapped, and netizens have come out in solidarity. As per an Associated Press report, more than 1,400 workers went on strike on October 6, comprising those from plants in Omaha, Nebraska Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee. The dispute between unions and the company involves loss of fair working conditions like premium healthcare, holiday and vacation benefits as well as retirement benefits being reduced. Twitterati came out in support of the workers’ cause, deciding to boycott Kellog’s products till the workers got a fair contract. “As more than 1,400 Kellogg workers begin their strike for better working conditions and benefits, we have to do our best to support them. So until Kellogg workers get a fair contract, I will not be buying these products. Will you join me?" a Twitter user wrote on the microblogging platform. There were hundreds tweeting in the same vein.

As more than 1,400 Kellogg workers begin their strike for better working conditions and benefits, we have to do our best to support them. So until Kellogg workers get a fair contract, I will not be buying these products. Will you join me? pic.twitter.com/2GJ5v2I4OE — India Walton For Buffalo🎃 (@Indiawaltonbflo) October 6, 2021

A Twitter user came up with a rough list of Kellogg’s brands and shared it on the platform. The tweet has garnered 10,000 odd likes and almost 6,000 retweets at the time of writing this article. “I’m not a graphic designer but I quickly slapped together this list of brands owned by Kelloggs from their website for boycott purposes," it read.

I'm not a graphic designer but I quickly slapped together this list of brands owned by Kelloggs from their website for boycott purposesDon't be a scab pic.twitter.com/2bm9YJXPGY — Astarothscoe (Pumpkin Chuckin Chuck) (@RoscoeTEHclam) October 5, 2021

Many were calling to boycott the company’s products for their families, in show of support.

Standing in solidarity with fellow @BCTGM workers on strike against @KelloggsUS for a fair contract. Our household and that of our other family will not purchase your products until you treat your workers with dignity and respect. #kelloggs #strike— ScoDucks (@knutson_joshua) October 5, 2021

Think twice before re-inviting Tony the Tiger, the Rice Krispies kids & their friends to your breakfast table. They don't mind sitting it out in support of workers on strike against #Kelloggs in a dispute over health, retirement & vacation benefits:https://t.co/KkHhx9mBRg— FrancieGrace (@FrancieGrace) October 6, 2021

🚨 Kellogg workers are on strikes at cereal plants in Omaha, Nebraska Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee.Issues with pay + benefits, loss premium health care, holiday pay, vacation pay and reduced retirement benefits. #KELLOGGSTRIKE pic.twitter.com/BThyvHkZgr — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) October 5, 2021

Soon, ‘boycott Kelloggs’ became one of the popular hashtags that were being used by netizens in solidarity with the striking factory workers.

here’s your daily reminder to #boycottkelloggs! Kellogg workers nationwide are going on the biggest strike the company has seen to demand fair wages and benefits for their labor. Don’t cross the picket line. Reject these brands for a week or two. pic.twitter.com/QUJI2SiVcT— jordan • they/them 🏳️‍🌈 (@jd_occasionally) October 6, 2021

KELLOGGS EMPLOYEES WENT ON STRIKE for better working conditionsNOW KELLOGGS IS THREATENINGto move their jobs to Mexico#BoycottKelloggs pic.twitter.com/qhGSqDecUC — Veritas (@Veritas1012) October 7, 2021

Here is a friendly reminder folks. #boycottKelloggs to show support and solidarity with striking workers. pic.twitter.com/bnLFjkWHGB— The Stoned Buddah (@Budmanthegreat) October 7, 2021

“The company continues to threaten to send additional jobs to Mexico if workers do not accept outrageous proposals that take away protections that workers have had for decades," an AP report quoted Anthony Shelton, president of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, as saying. “We are disappointed by the union’s decision to strike. Kellogg provides compensation and benefits for our U.S. ready to eat cereal employees that are among the industry’s best,” Kellogg spokesperson Kris Bahner said in a statement.

(With inputs from AP)

