Kendall Jenners Photos of Outfit Matching Coke Can Puzzle Fans

The Kardarshians are back in the news. Specifically, Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner's photos have always been somewhat of a hit on the Internet, and every new post she uploads is sure to catch some eyes, but one in particular has been grabbing the Netizens attention.

Ahead of meeting Deepika Padukone at the Anxiety Youth Centre Dinner, a charity dinner for mental health awareness, held by the New York Presbyterian Hospital, Kendall Jenner stopped at a local shop to pick up a soda. Not just any soda, an Orange Vanilla Coca Cola can, Coca Cola being the keyword.

In 2017, Kendall Jenner was the brand ambassador for Pepsi, in an ad that received a lot of flak for trivializing the Black Lives Matter movement. Pepsi had even pulled down the advertisement.

Not only did she just buy a can, she also colour-coordinated her outfit to match it. The photo posted on Instagram left people wondering, is this a new, subtle way of an advertisement?

Diet Prada, which is an Instagram account that expose copycat design, also posted a picture of her coke can and outfit, and wondered if the reason she was posting was to skirt around the guidelines.

Coke, however, has denied it being a paid promotion to Refinery29.

Was it just Kendall Jenner being a millenial on the Internet? It wouldn't be surprising, she posts the same photos as you'd expect, her most recent one being 'alien hand.'