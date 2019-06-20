Kendall Jenners Photos of Outfit Matching Coke Can Puzzle Fans
Not only did she just buy a can, she also colour-coordinated her outfit to match it. The photo posted on Instagram left people wondering, is this a new, subtle way of an advertisement?
Image Credits: Instagram.
The Kardarshians are back in the news. Specifically, Kendall Jenner.
Kendall Jenner's photos have always been somewhat of a hit on the Internet, and every new post she uploads is sure to catch some eyes, but one in particular has been grabbing the Netizens attention.
Ahead of meeting Deepika Padukone at the Anxiety Youth Centre Dinner, a charity dinner for mental health awareness, held by the New York Presbyterian Hospital, Kendall Jenner stopped at a local shop to pick up a soda. Not just any soda, an Orange Vanilla Coca Cola can, Coca Cola being the keyword.
In 2017, Kendall Jenner was the brand ambassador for Pepsi, in an ad that received a lot of flak for trivializing the Black Lives Matter movement. Pepsi had even pulled down the advertisement.
Diet Prada, which is an Instagram account that expose copycat design, also posted a picture of her coke can and outfit, and wondered if the reason she was posting was to skirt around the guidelines.
View this post on Instagram
# Ad? Short-lived Pepsi spokesmodel @kendalljenner made a glamorous bodega run in NYC yesterday to grab a can of Coke. It wasn’t just any Coke though... The most recently launched Orange Vanilla flavor she chose happened to be just a couple Pantone shades away from perfectly matching her dress. Surely enough, images of her with the beverage were soon splashed over the web. Was this color harmony a coincidence or have Jenner and Coca-Cola been scheming to skirt around the FTC’s social media advertising guidelines? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ : Getty Images ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ H/t: @lexcarthur ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • #kendall #kendalljenner #kardashian #kuwtk #orange #model #coke #cocacola #orangevanilla #soda #beverage #bodega #matchymatchy #pantone #nyc #paparazzi #wiwt #ootd #dress #slinky #bodycon #tankdress #dietprada
Coke, however, has denied it being a paid promotion to Refinery29.
Was it just Kendall Jenner being a millenial on the Internet? It wouldn't be surprising, she posts the same photos as you'd expect, her most recent one being 'alien hand.'
