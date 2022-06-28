Kendrick Lamar Chants 'Godspeed for Women's Rights' at Glastonbury in Wake of Roe v Wade

Kendrick Lamar closed the Glastonbury festival, wearing a crown of diamond-encrusted thorns and chanting “They judge you, they judge Christ, Godspeed for women’s rights.” As per CNN, he chanted it several times before exiting the stage. Lamar’s move has widely been interpreted to be a condemnation of the overturning of Roe v Wade by the US Supreme Court. As per a Vogue report, the crown he wore is a product of a collaboration among the rapper, his creative collaborator Dave Free and Tiffany & Co. His performance was dramatic, complete with fake blood during his rendition of his new song Saviour.

Chanting “They judge you, they judge Christ, Godspeed for women’s rights” over and over is one hell of a way for Kendrick Lamar to end this festival, as blood pours from his crown of thorns pic.twitter.com/78DjmnM24X — Jonathan Dean (@JonathanDean_) June 26, 2022

Think Kendrick Lamar walking off stage at Glasto crying after that homage to womens rights says it all. #kingkenny — camm (@lilboycodeine) June 26, 2022

“They judge you, they judge Christ, Godspeed for Woman’s rights” Incredible finish to Kendrick Lamar’s Sunday night headline set at Glastonbury. Honestly, one of the most engaging Glasto headliners I’ve seen in years #kendricklamar #Glastonbury2022 pic.twitter.com/ExatsAHFkb — (@BFloodlights) June 26, 2022

Kendrick Lamar ending his Glastonbury set with a pointed reference to RoevWade. #glastonburyfestival2022 #RoeVsWade pic.twitter.com/L8RzXIWJsw — Sanny Rudravajhala (@SannyR1985) June 26, 2022

Kendrick Lamar's support of women following the overturning of Roe v Wade in astonishing #Glastonbury moment: pic.twitter.com/HXLlxPH8GE — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) June 26, 2022

Lamar joins a long line of artists who have been vocal in favour of abortion rights for American women. For instance, Olivia Rodrigo slammed the US Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe vs Wade during her performance at Glastonbury. Olivia minced no words when she took the Other stage at the music festival, telling a crowd of thousands, “I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a sh*t about freedom. The song is for the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you.”

