Kentucky Fried Chicken Finds #KFCProposal Couple After Putting Thousands to Work Online

A video of a couple in South Africa has been creating buzz on social media after the man proposed to his girlfriend by going down on his knees at a local KFC outlet.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 13, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
Screenshot from video tweeted by @KFCSA.

Unique proposals for marriages by couples are making news in the recent times.

Last week, a couple caught the limelight after the man got the marriage proposal for his girlfriend inked on his chest with two boxes mentioning yes or no.

Now, a video of a couple in South Africa is creating buzz on social media, after the man proposed to his girlfriend by going down on his knees at a local Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet.

In the adorable video shared by KFC South Africa on its official Twitter handle, the man can be seen on his knees with a ring in his hand, proposing to his love. The lady was captured blushing at her boyfriend's gesture. People at the food joint were seen recording the proposal on their mobile phones, taking pictures as well as cheering them.

As expected, the video went viral and received over 3.38 million views since being posted.

It has also garnered over 73,900 likes.

In the caption of the 37-second clip, KFC asked people to help identify the "beautiful couple". It further said that anyone who helped find the couple in the video might get "Finger-Lickin good surprise".

Detectives on the Internet got to work and within hours, helped track down the couple. The man in the video was identified as Hector Mkansi while his girlfriend name was Nonhlanhla Soldaat.

According to Fox News, the original video was posted by Kateka Malobola who said that the replies to the video on the couple proposing video in KFC were amazing.

“It’s not even about the video, it’s about love. The man ... I’m not as brave as he is. He went down on one knee in front of everybody at KFC. Everybody came running from outside that heard the screams from the cashiers and the patrons ... it’s genuine love,” Kateka Malobola was quoted as saying.

Many brands including McDonald's, Puma, Audi, among others have shown their interest to sponsor the marriage as well as the honeymoon of the viral couple.

Canon has shown interest to capture "every second" of the couple's amazing journey.

Here's how others reacted to the video:

According to a report by Sowetan Live, the couple met for the first time in 2010 and fell in love. They got married in 2012, but it was a low-key affair. The report also said that Hector Mkansi was not "quite satisfied" with the ring he bought for his wife either.

