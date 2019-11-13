Kentucky Fried Chicken Finds #KFCProposal Couple After Putting Thousands to Work Online

Unique proposals for marriages by couples are making news in the recent times.

Last week, a couple caught the limelight after the man got the marriage proposal for his girlfriend inked on his chest with two boxes mentioning yes or no.

Now, a video of a couple in South Africa is creating buzz on social media, after the man proposed to his girlfriend by going down on his knees at a local Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet.

In the adorable video shared by KFC South Africa on its official Twitter handle, the man can be seen on his knees with a ring in his hand, proposing to his love. The lady was captured blushing at her boyfriend's gesture. People at the food joint were seen recording the proposal on their mobile phones, taking pictures as well as cheering them.

As expected, the video went viral and received over 3.38 million views since being posted.

It has also garnered over 73,900 likes.

In the caption of the 37-second clip, KFC asked people to help identify the "beautiful couple". It further said that anyone who helped find the couple in the video might get "Finger-Lickin good surprise".

Mzansi please help us find this beautiful couple, re batla ho ba blesser DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin' Good surprise in it for you too. Batho ba Vaal re thuseng! We love love ❤️ #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/6bj89dtj4j — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 7, 2019

Detectives on the Internet got to work and within hours, helped track down the couple. The man in the video was identified as Hector Mkansi while his girlfriend name was Nonhlanhla Soldaat.

South Africa, you guys are amazing! We’ve found the beautiful couple, and looks like we’re having a #StreetwiseWedding y’all We’re meeting Bhut’ Hector and his lovely bride Nonhlanhla we’ll keep you posted. #KFCProposal — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 8, 2019

According to Fox News, the original video was posted by Kateka Malobola who said that the replies to the video on the couple proposing video in KFC were amazing.

“It’s not even about the video, it’s about love. The man ... I’m not as brave as he is. He went down on one knee in front of everybody at KFC. Everybody came running from outside that heard the screams from the cashiers and the patrons ... it’s genuine love,” Kateka Malobola was quoted as saying.

Many brands including McDonald's, Puma, Audi, among others have shown their interest to sponsor the marriage as well as the honeymoon of the viral couple.

We just could not resist all this Lovin' ❤ We would love to take Mzansi's fave couple on an all-expenses paid trip to Cape Town for an unforgettable VIP experience at Toni Braxton's #AsLongAsILive Tour. Thank you for celebrating love. Kwakuhle kwethu! — McDonald's SA (@McDonalds_SA) November 8, 2019

Because every wedding needs a venue @comicconafrica together with #ReedExhibitionsAfrica Would would like to offer the @ticketprodome as the venue to accommodate the epic #StreetwiseWedding #KFCPropsal #KFCcouple — Comic Con Africa (@ComicConAfrica) November 9, 2019

Together with our friends; Crosse Blackwell, Fatti’s & Monis, Ace, Golden Cloud, Black Cat, Mrs Balls, All Gold, Benny, Colman’s, Holbrooks and King Korn, we’d like to contribute groceries to the value of R20 000. Because Umshado wouldn’t be the same without us. #KFCProposal — KOO (@KOO_Food) November 8, 2019

Hey mzansi's favourite couple! Your honeymoon is on us! #kululaholidays are giving you a holiday in Cape Town, incl flights and 5 nights accommodation. ✈️️ #KFCProposal — kulula (@kulula) November 8, 2019

PUMA Boyz keep doing the most #KFCProposal . Bhut’ Hector and his lovely bride Nonhlanhla each deserve R10 000 of in-store #PUMA threads Get us in touch with them ❤ — PUMA South Africa (@PUMASouthAfrica) November 8, 2019

Canon has shown interest to capture "every second" of the couple's amazing journey.

Hector and Nonhlanhla we are so happy for you! We'd love for you to capture every second of this amazing journey with a new #EOSM50 ! #liveforthestory #kfcwedding #strongertogether #KFCcouple https://t.co/wwbVXqmrEs pic.twitter.com/aQjrLnTs3B — Canon South Africa (@CanonRSA) November 9, 2019

Here's how others reacted to the video:

The beautiful moments don't have to cost much! This is so beautiful😻😻 — Dimpho Manonyane (@dimpho_manox) November 7, 2019

According to a report by Sowetan Live, the couple met for the first time in 2010 and fell in love. They got married in 2012, but it was a low-key affair. The report also said that Hector Mkansi was not "quite satisfied" with the ring he bought for his wife either.

