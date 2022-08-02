Kentucky Teen Swims to Rooftop to Save Pet Dog As Flood Drowns Half the US State

A viral photo that recently surfaced on the internet from flood-ridden Kentucky shows a teenage girl who saved herself and her pet dog from drowning. 17-year-old Chloe Adams was home alone when flash floods engulfed various parts of the US state. On Thursday morning, Chloe, who lived with her grandfather in Whitesburg, woke up to water gushing in the house, burying every inch of the floor under it. During that time, she was accompanied by her pet dog, Sandy, who has been with her since her childhood. “There was water as far as I could see. I had a full-blown panic attack” Chloe told CNN. Chloe, not counting on outside help, decided to get herself and her dog out of the situation on her own. “My next thought was that we needed to swim out to my uncle’s house,” she said.

She put the dog in the water momentarily to see if she could swim but she couldn’t. “I scooped her up and went back inside, wading through the waist-deep water to try to locate something that she could float to put her on,” Chloe continued. She found a plastic drawer to keep Sandy in, in order to keep her dry. She then placed the drawer onto a cushion to keep her afloat.

“I finally had a plan that I believed…might work. I knew the dangers of trying to swim in deep and moving water, but I felt I had no choice,” she said. Swimming in cold water, she kept pushing the cushion Sandy was on and reached the roof of a storage building nearby. It was one of the very few parts of the infrastructure around that were not submerged.

She and Sandy climbed on the rooftop and sat there for more than four hours before her family rescued her with the help of a kayak. After she and Sandy were rescued, Chloe broke down realising that they survived the flood.

Terry Adams, Chloe’s father, shared a picture of her daughter on the roof surrounded by muddy waters. In the post, he wrote, “She is a hero. I love you, Chloe. You are simply amazing.” Ending the caption, Terry said, “We lost everything today…everything except what matters most.”

Take a look:

Netizens hailed her as a hero for being so brave in such an adverse condition. One user wrote, “So thankful she and her dog are safe…what a brave young lady.” “Oh, my goodness! Glad she is safe! Sounds like a pretty brave girl,” wrote another. One user commented, “Wow! What a smart and brave daughter you have. So glad they are okay.”

Kentucky has been experiencing torrential rains and the rain-induced flash flood has, as of now, taken 25 lives. As per reports, as many as 13 counties in Kentucky have been victims of the flood.

