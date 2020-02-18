Kenyan Man Arrested for Sealing Wife’s Vagina with Super Glue Suspecting Cheating

A shocking incident from Kenya has been recently brought to light, sending chills down the spine.

A 36-year-old local resident, named Dennis Mumo attempted to seal his wife’s genital parts after he suspected her of cheating on him.

As reported by local daily Zambian Observer, Mumo spends most of his time travelling for work. He suspected his wife of having an affair with four other men while he is away from home. To stop this, he sealed his partner’s vagina before leaving for his visit to Rwanda.

Talking to the local police, Mumo said he got to know of his wife’s infidelity when he saw a nude picture of her sent to another man. He went through her private chat messages and received affirmation about the same.

After the locals heard the wife to be in excruciating pain, they tried to save her. She was rushed to hospital where doctors performed the surgery, reported Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Mumo has been arrested by the police and is currently facing charges of domestic violence with assault. He is also guilty of damaging her reproductive organs and risking to make her infertile.

On the other hand, Mumo's lawyer is requesting the court to order 100 lashes of the wife for her alleged adultery.



