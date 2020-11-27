Kenyan Man Comes Alive on Funeral Pyre Three Hours after He was Declared 'Dead'

A Kenyan man took everyone by surprise by ‘coming to life’ hours after he was declared to be dead.

The incident happened in the Kapkatet hospital in Kericho county of Kenya, when 32-year-old Peter Kigen was announced dead when he was taken to the doctors. The man collapsed at his home and the family brought him to the meds. He was transferred to the morgue, and the workers were all set to embalm him when they received the shock of their life.

As soon as the workers made an incision on his right leg, the man woke up, regaining consciousness while wailing in pain. The incident occurred three hours after he was presumed to be dead.

Talking to The Standard, Kigen’s younger brother Kevin Kipkurui said, “When we arrived at the casualty department, we met a doctor who asked us to register the details of the patient at the reception while he attended to him”.

While he was brought to the hospital at 5.30pm, the doctor shared about his death with Kevin at 7.45pm, informing that the man died before arriving to them. However, Kigen regained consciousness around three hours later at 10.30pm.

Kigen, while talking to the outlet, said, “I didn't even know where I was when I regained consciousness, but I thank God for sparing my life. I will serve him for the rest of my life”.

The doctor, on the other hand, informed that it was Kigen’s brother who assumed him to be dead and moved him to mortuary without even waiting for certification of death.

Well, all said and done, the family is happy to have Kigen back to life.