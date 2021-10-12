Kerala Artist Creates 24-Foot-Long Theyyam Mascot From 25,000 Biscuits

An artist from Kerala named Suresh PK, also known as ‘DaVinci’ Suresh, has created the mascot of Theyyam from biscuits and other bakery products. Theyyam is a tribal, ritualistic dance form in the South Indian state.

The piece was installed at a bakery in Kannur where Suresh had arranged several tables in the middle of the hall. On Instagram, he said that he used 25,000 biscuits of various sizes, colours and shapes to make the mascot.

The piece is Suresh’s 79th artwork. He said it took almost 15 hours to create this 24-foot-long art piece. All the bakery items used for the artwork will be later given to a veterinary farm for biodegradation.

Here is the post:

According to Times Now, Suresh also created other portraits of actors such as Rajinikanth, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Fahadh Fassil and many more. Earlier Suresh was painting hoardings and billboards in Kerala’s Thrissur with his brother. He also used to make moving sculptures for carnivals and festivals.

The Kerala Tourism website says that Theyyam is a famous ritual art form that originated in North Kerala. It encompasses dance, mime and music. It exalts the beliefs of the ancient tribals who gave a lot of importance to the worship of heroes and the spirits of their ancestors.

Earlier, in a similar example of creative art, Delhi-based artist Manveer Singh had created art from 250kgs of multilayer plastic on International Plastic Bag Free Day on July 3.

