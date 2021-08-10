Kerala Auto Driver Injured in Freak Accident After Jackfruit Hits Him On Head

Call it a freak accident or one’s fate: A jackfruit on a tree next to the road had landed on Sudarsan, an autorickshaw driver and native of Kapikkad near Kottayam in Kerala. On Sunday afternoon, the 55-year-old was injured in the rarest of the rare accident. He was injured as a jackfruit fell on top of his moving autorickshaw. Sudarsan was hit on the head by jackfruit and fell unconscious on the road near the Plamood junction on the Maduraveli-Kuruppanthara road. Incidentally, there were no passengers in his auto as he was returning to his residence after a trip.

The incident took place when Sudarshan was on his way back to Maduraveli from the nearby town Kuruppanthara. Sudarshan fell unconscious as the jackfruit fell exactly on the top of the driver’s seat and the fruit hit his head after breaking through the soft roof of the auto. The impact knocked Sudarshan unconscious, and he fell into the road. Luckily his vehicle did not go out of control. On finding him, locals immediately took Sudarshan to Kottayam Medical College Hospital to treat his injuries. According to the doctors there, the injury was not serious.

Jackfruit trees are common in the area. However, no such incident has ever been reported before. Incidentally, the jackfruit falling on the head was discussed in the State Assembly two months ago, when another autorickshaw driver from Kasargod was admitted for surgery to a hospital — where he ended up testing positive for the coronavirus.

The man, a resident of Belur in Kasaragod injured in May 2020 while he was trying to pluck a jackfruit off a tree, one of which fell on him, injuring his spine. The condition caused by his spinal injury caused him to require surgery. He was tested for covid during protocol for the surgery and tested positive. This was discussed in State Assembly as the Health Minister said, this kind of death, such as an unnatural accident caused by a jackfruit falling on head, cannot be listed under covid deaths.

There is a trend of plating jackfruit trees on a large scale as its demand increased in Kerala in recent years. This has resulted in planting jackfruit trees as a substitute in rubber plantations, as the income from latex has gone down drastically in comparison with the production cost.

