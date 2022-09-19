Kerala Auto Driver Wins Rs 25 Crore in Onam Bumper Lottery

On Sunday, a 30-year-old autorickshaw from Kerala Thiruvananthapuram couldn’t believe his luck when he won a jackpot of Rs 25 crore in the state government’s Onam bumper lottery. According to The Times of India, the lottery ticket was bought by the man on Saturday evening. Reportedly, he did not have enough money to buy the ticket, and hence he took the risk of breaking the piggy bank of his two-year-old son. The rickshaw driver named Anoop was a cook at an eatery but he had to switch his job to make his daily ends meet.

He said, “I wanted to buy the ticket but was falling short of Rs 500 needed for it. I bought the ticket from a lottery agency.” The man was planning to move to Malaysia to become a chef and was awaiting his visa when his life took a sudden turn. Seemingly, Anoop applied for a 3-lakh loan from a cooperative bank for his traveling process. The bank called him to inform that his loan application has been approved but Anoop won’t be needing the loan anymore.

He added, “I had applied for a Rs 3-lakh loan from a cooperative bank. They informed me yesterday that it has been approved. I have informed them now that I don’t want that loan.” Anoop, who often buys lottery tickets from cousin Sujaya, a lottery agent, this time decided to purchase it directly from an agency. Apparently, he did not like the numbers on the first ticket that was given to him and decided to select another. He continued, “I thought I would buy it directly from the agency this time, but this was not the first ticket I took. I was not happy with the series number of the first ticket I selected. The number 750605 felt like a fancy number for me.”

The rickshaw driver had participated in lottery draws multiple times but had only ended up winning cash prizes up to Rs 2,000. Even this time Anoop did not expect much and it was his wife who informed him about his bumper prize win on Sunday afternoon. “I have been taking lotteries from the age of 22 and I have won prizes several times but the maximum prize I got was only Rs 2,000,” he explained.

When asked about his future plans, Anoop stated that he wants to repay the money that he borrowed from people and build a house of his own. In addition to this, he wants to help his cousin sister, and other relatives. He planned to move to Malaysia to be a chef but now he aims at opening his own eatery in the city. He said, “I will start a hotel of my own in the city now. I had tried a roadside eatery of my own before Onam. I will think of a bigger one now.”

About participating in lottery draws again in the future, Anoop stated that it’s a thrill that nobody can stop. After the tax deduction, the winner will get Rs 15.75 crore of the Rs 25 crore.

