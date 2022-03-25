Kerala Boy Escapes Death Twice on Road Within Seconds, Watch Terrifying Video Here

In an incident, a 9-year-old boy narrowly escaped being run down by a bus while trying to enter a busy road on a bicycle. The incident happened at Chorukkala near Taliparamba in Kannur. It happened on the evening of Sunday, March 20, and people rushed to see if the boy was okay as soon as the bus ran over the bicycle. The boy reportedly didn’t sustain any serious injury and escaped the accident unharmed. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The CCTV footage starts with moving traffic and nothing unusual happening. Seconds later, the boy on the bicycle crashes into a bike heading in the direction towards the CCTV. He is then thrown to the end of the road just before a bus runs over his bicycle. This series of incidents happen within seconds and one can see how lucky the boy was. If he hadn’t been thrown to the end of the road, he would have been run over.

The video can be found on the youtube channel of ETV Andhra Pradesh.

The boy cheated death twice. First, due to the motorbike he rammed into and then the bus that ran over his bicycle. If not for his momentum, he wouldn’t have seen another sunrise. A Twitter handle also shared the video and people thanked God in the comment section after seeing the footage.

KANNUR BOY'S MIRACULOUS ESCAPE… In a miraculous escape, a 9 year old boy ended up without any serious injuries after his cycle was hit by a state transport bus in #Kerala's #Kannur. WATCH! #Accident #BicycleAccident #BusAccident #RoadSafety #KSRTC pic.twitter.com/QiqYoZxI12 — Safa 🇮🇳 (@safaperaje) March 24, 2022

A leading house reported in October 2021 that 35 percent of the total accidental deaths in India are because of road accidents. The rate of accidental deaths per lakh population was found to be 27.7 in 2020, as compared to 31.4 the previous year.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau or NCRB, a department that works under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, 43.6 percent of victims of road accidents were riders of two-wheelers, followed by cars, trucks or lorries and buses accounting for 13.2 percent, 12.8 percent and 3.1 percent of deaths due to road accidents, respectively.

