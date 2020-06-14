Kerala Boy Makes 'Light Motorcycle' Using Scrap from Father's Automobile Workshop

Putting to use the phrase 'best from waste', a 9th class student from Kochi in Kerala has developed a light motorcycle using scrap material from his father's automobile workshop.

The boy, Arshad H, developed the innovative motorcycle in one and a half months by putting together he scrap parts. The light motorcycle can run for upto one kilometre on a litre of petrol.

"I took one and a half month to make this bike. It can run up to 50-km on one litre of petrol. I wish to make a trolley next time," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Kerala: A 9th standard student, Arshad TH, has made a light motorcycle by using scrap materials from his father's automobile workshop in Kochi. He says, "I took one & a half month to make this bike. It can run up to 50-km in 1-litre petrol. I wish to make a trolley next time". pic.twitter.com/JF2YjgFTni — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

After the success of the motorcycle, Arshad now aims to make a trolley.

