BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kerala Boy Makes 'Light Motorcycle' Using Scrap from Father's Automobile Workshop

Arshad with hi motorcycle.

Arshad with hi motorcycle.

The light motorcycle can run for upto one kilometre on a litre of petrol.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 6:59 PM IST
Share this:

Putting to use the phrase 'best from waste', a 9th class student from Kochi in Kerala has developed a light motorcycle using scrap material from his father's automobile workshop.

The boy, Arshad H, developed the innovative motorcycle in one and a half months by putting together he scrap parts. The light motorcycle can run for upto one kilometre on a litre of petrol.

"I took one and a half month to make this bike. It can run up to 50-km on one litre of petrol. I wish to make a trolley next time," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

A

After the success of the motorcycle, Arshad now aims to make a trolley.

Share this:
Next Story