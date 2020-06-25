Kerala Boy Makes Train Model from Old Newspapers, Wins Praise from Railway Ministry

A 12-year-old boy from Kerala's Thrissur has impressed everyone after he made a a replica of a train using newspapers. The boy also won praise from the Railway ministry that shared a video of his artwork.

The boy, Adwaith Krishna, used rolled some 30 sheets of old newspapers and A-4 sheets into a train replica. The model was finished in three days. A video of the boy demonstrating how he made the model was also shared by the railway ministry on its social media handles.

"Master Adwaith Krishna, a 12 year old rail enthusiast from Thrissur, Kerala has unleashed his creative streak and has made a captivating train model using newspapers. His near perfection train replica took him just 3 days (sic)," the Railway Ministry said in a tweet.

The photos and videos of the train model shared by the Railway ministry has been liked over 6,600 times on Facebook and 1,400 times on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions on the tweet:

