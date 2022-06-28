Kerala Boy's Flex Board Congratulating Himself for Passing Class 10 Gets Kudos From Minister

After going through voluminous notes and spending hours studying, a student is likely to be elated upon making it through the examinations. While most celebrate the achievement with perhaps a small cake, a class 10 student in Kerala went ahead to do something grander. Jishnu aka Kunjakka, from the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, ended up putting up a flex board to congratulate himself after passing the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams.

A picture of the quirky flex board later went viral and was also shared by the Education Minister of Kerala, V Sivankutty, on his Facebook page. “History makes way for some people. I congratulate ‘myself’ for acing the 2022 SSLC examination,” the board read.

Having passed the examination, Jishnu was truly on cloud nine as his board further read: “The story starts now. Kunjakku version 3.0.” The flex board also featured a photo of Jishnu where he is seen sporting goggles and posing with utter confidence.

Jishnu’s creativity did rounds on the internet and also drew praise from the minister. “Kunjakku himself has said that history makes way for some people in the flex. I wish it to be so. May Kunjakku gain great success in the exam of life as well,” V Sivankutty wrote in his post.

Jishnu had always seen flex board of toppers being put up across the street once the results of the board exams would be declared. So, he thought of doing the same, but for himself. However, he did not have enough financial backing for his plans. Jishnu also shared the idea with his friends, who not only joined him but also arranged the money needed to print the flex board. They got the sizeable flex board printed with the quirky lines and a photo of Vishnu, reported Manorama.

Jishnu also shared that he was mocked by some of his friends and family who said he would not be able to clear the exams. Hence, he decided to announce his victory in the most unique way, reported Mathrubhumi.

