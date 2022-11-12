Kerala Bride Signs Contract 'Permitting' Groom to Chill With His Friends Till 9 pm

A Kerala recently bride signed a contract stating she would ‘permit’ her husband to hang out with his friends till 9pm and that she won’t call him during that time, thanks to a plan that the groom’s friends came up with. It is popular belief that once someone gets married, the quality time they can spend with their friends tends to decrease as marital life comes with its own set of preoccupations. The contract was signed on a Rs 50-stamp paper, reported Indian Express.

Archana S, the bride in question, signed the contract that reads, “Even after marriage, my husband Raghu S KDR would be permitted to spend time with his friends till 9 pm and I hereby promise that I would not disturb him on phone during that time.” That wasn’t all. Dated November 5, the contract was also signed by two witnesses.

The couple tied the knot in Palakkad’s Kanjikode on November 5 and Raghu’s friends gifted the contract to Archana. It went viral after they shared it on social media. The whole thing is presumably tongue-in-cheek as Raghu is part of a WhatsApp group with 17 of his friends- all badminton players- who have this tradition of surprising friends on their wedding day, as per news portal Asianet. The contract was part of the plan.

In a similar incident that happened recently, a couple in Assam got the shock of their life when they were asked to sign a contract paper right after the marriage.

The contract was apparently designed to minimize all skirmishes that crop up between couples, which are often overlooked in courtship days. The bizarre salient points in it involve one pizza a month, always saying yes to “ghar ka khana”, “must and should” wear saree every day, late night parties “allowed” but “only with me”, going to the gym daily, making Sunday breakfast, taking good pictures at every party and going shopping every 15 days.

Shanti Prasad, 24, of Paltan Bazaar, Guwahati, dressed in her red lehenga, exchanged vows with the love of her life Mintu Rai and the couple signed the agreement right after.

