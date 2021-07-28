Kerala Cardamom Plantation Worker Beats All Odds to Clear PSC Exam in First Attempt

Public Service Commission (PSC) examinations in India are tough and only a handful of people are able to crack them in the first attempt. However, Selvakumari S, the daughter of a cardamom plantation worker in Kerala and a plantation worker herself, has managed to clear the exams in her first attempt. The 28-year-old hails from Chottupara village near Vandiperiyar in the southern state. Her father abandoned her mother years ago and with two younger sisters, it was necessary for Selvakumari to support her mother financially, so she used to help her out on the plantation. Selvakumar’s younger sisters are now married.

While she still lives with her mother and grandmother in a one-room house built on a one-cent plot at Chottupara, she has been able to beat all odds, she was able to secure the first rank in MPhil and a government job right after finishing her studies. According to New Indian Express, Selvakumari completed her plus two from a Tamil Nadu school and did her graduation in Mathematics from Government Women’s College in Thiruvananthapuram.

Such stories of people from humble backgrounds overcoming barriers to achieve success prove that there is no alternative to hard work. T Sundaramoorthy, who hails from a small village in Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu had no proper access to a smartphone and internet during the online classes amidst the lockdown. But that did not stop the 17-year-old from scoring 91 percent in his Class 12 examinations.

During the lockdown, Sundaramoorthy’s brother would give him the only smartphone in the family in the afternoon. By that time, half of his classes would be over. Moreover, his brother would use most of the data for his own classes, which left Sundaramoorthy with little data to survive on.

When he scored a little over 50 percent in one of his revision tests due to these restrictions, he started to call his teachers every day after the classes to jot down the notes. He then went on to score 541 marks out of 600 after preparing for at least eight hours per day and even scored 93 in Chemistry, which is his favourite subject.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here