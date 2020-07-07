Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Grandson Crashing Press Conference is Peak Work from Home

Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan may be the Chief Minister but an image that has been going viral on social media proves that he is just like us when it comes to managing from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a photo that was shared on the microblogging site by Twitter user Ganesh S, CM Vijayan can be seen working from his home office when he is interrupted by his grandson Ishan. Vijayan can be seen sitting on his table with his signature white and green, striped chair mat while the child appears to be handing over a document to his grandfather.

As per the user who shared the photo, the incident took place during an evening press conference held by Vijayan. "Work From Home problems are for all... surely for the Kerala Chief Minister. Grandson gatecrashing the daily evening press conference," Ganesh S wrote on Twitter.

Ishan is the son of Vijayan's daughter Veena and is often seen with the CM in photos on public occasions or at home. Vijayan, who has received avid praise for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic after India's first positive case surfaced in Karala, is known to be a family man and a doting father to his two children Veena and Vivek.

The Kerala CM is not the first public entity to be interrupted by a child on air while working from home. A similar incident happened to a UK's Dr Clare Wenham who was recently live on BBC discussing ways to best observe lockdown guidelines when her 5-year-old daughter crashed the interview.

The incident sparked discussion about parenting and the hassles faced by working parents while working from home during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, over 1.80 lakh people in Kerala are currently under home quarantine with the state recording 5.622 total cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday.