Kerala College Students Bring Back Retro Vibes by Recreating Scenes From 1980s

A video created by Kerala college students featuring retro vibes from the 1980s is going viral on social media. The student belonging to the St Joseph College in Moolamattom, Idukki, made a fictional street namely ‘Smrithiyoram’ to rewind the clock and entertain visitors in a creative manner. According to Indian Express, the idea was pitched by Master of Social Work students from the institution and the video of it was shared on Facebook by a college alumnus. The clip in question begins showing a woman clad in a traditional south Indian costume as she sells what appears to be buttermilk for Rs 5.

In the next moment, a balloon seller passes by while a group of youngsters play cards under the shade of a tree on the extreme corner. The college students also managed to make a fictional hotel which was completed with retro vessels including glasses and plates. To mark the 1980’s retro era, a poster of the blockbuster film Kolilakkam is visible on the walls. In the meantime, students, couples, and fish sellers can be seen waiting on the street for the bus.

Visitors clad in sarees, lungis, and shawls are spotted in the video frame as the camera captures a theatre namely Thankamani Talkies in Kurukanmoola. Notably, this is the theatre where the blockbuster movie Kolilakkam is screened. Towards the end, a drunk man appears standing outside the movie theatre shouting at women. The addition of characters including a thief detained by police officers, a glimpse of an astrologer, and women getting into a fight over drinking water is what makes the fictional work more believable. Take a glimpse of the college student’s creation below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online it garnered massive attention from netizens. A section of the internet lauded the creativity of the students, meanwhile, another appreciated the retro vibe captured in the video. According to one of the comments, the viral video was shot inside the college premises on September 22.

