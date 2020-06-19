Kerala Cong Chief Calls State Health Minister 'Covid Queen', Slammed for Sexism

Even as all states in India continue to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, politicians in Kerala have kicked up a controversy by referring to the state Health Minister KK Shailaja as "Covid Queen" (Covid Rani) and "Nipah Princess" (Nipah Rajkumari).

The sexist comments were made by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran who was speaking at a one-day fast held by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala to protest against the Kerala government.

Led by Mullappally, the protesters demanded testing of expatriates from abroad before they board a flight back to India. Taking a dig at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) MLA from Kuthuparamba, Mullapally said that Shailaja "is trying to get the label of Covid Rani, had earlier been in a competition to get the name of Nipah Rajkumari", The News Minute reported.

The Congress leader was referring to the 2018 Nipah outbreak in Kerala. Despite the loss of lives, Kerala managed to contain the outbreak and limit casualties to zero the next time it occurred in 2019.

Shailaja, known popularly as Shailaja Teacher, has won praise from across the country for her handling of both the Nipah outbreaks as well as the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kerala, the state which reported first positive case of coronavirus in India on January 30, has been putting all efforts since then in innovating and building better healthcare facilities to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

Reacting to Mullappally's snide comments, many on Twitter slammed the Congress leader for "misogyny" and "sexism".

A Twitter user who goes by the name "Advdai" wrote, "Covid Rani is a mockery of a health minister who has studied, gotten a job, worked for a political party and won democratically".

READ: Contact Tracing, Efficient Planning & Training: Kerala Health Minister on How State Took Coronavirus Head-on

Yet another Twitter user Charmy Harikrishnan lashed out at Mullappally's "denigration" of the "high-performing" Health Minister. "From what squalid depths of male ego and misogyny and political pettiness has he dredged up these gendered terms against her?" she wrote.

Several others slammed the Congress leader's tone-deaf jibes.

If this is not misogyny then what is it???



പഠിച്ച്‌ ഉദ്യോഗം നേടി, രാഷ്ട്രീയ മികവോടെ സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ ചെയ്ത്‌, ജനാധിപത്യ രീതിയിൽ ജയിച്ചുവന്ന, ആരോഗ്യവകുപ്പ് കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യുന്ന ഒരു മന്ത്രിയെയാണ് 'നിപ രാജകുമാരി' 'കോവിഡ് റാണി' എന്നെല്ലാം പേരിട്ടു പരിഹസിക്കുന്നത്. pic.twitter.com/UEuBRuD65Z — Advaid അദ്വൈത് 🌹 (@Advaidism) June 19, 2020

Kerala PCC head Mullappally Ramachandran denigrate the high-performing Health Minister KK Shailaja as “Nipah Rajakumari” wanting to be “Covid Rani”.



From what squalid depths of male ego and misogyny and political pettiness has he dredged up these gendered terms against her? — Charmy Harikrishnan ചാമി ഹരികൃഷ്ണൻ (@charmyh) June 19, 2020

Kerala PCC head Mullappally Ramachandran denigrate the high-performing Health Minister KK Shailaja as “Nipah Rajakumari” wanting to be “Covid Rani”.



From what squalid depths of male ego and misogyny and political pettiness has he dredged up these gendered terms against her? — Charmy Harikrishnan ചാമി ഹരികൃഷ്ണൻ (@charmyh) June 19, 2020

When everything failed, they’ve fallen back to the cheapest means of slander. Chi! — Appu (@appooz) June 19, 2020

As the pandemic spread through India, Kerala made global headlines for its handling of the virus. Kerala also got a firm grip on handling such health crises when two waves of the Nipah virus (spread by the fruit bat) hit the state in 2018.

READ: Flattening the Corona Curve: Here's How Kerala's Healthcare System Outscores Others

Since Pinarayi Vijayan became chief minister in 2016, the corona pandemic is the fifth major public calamity to hit the state: two waves of Nipah, floods in 2018 and 2019 which drowned the state.

As of now, there are 2,794 cases of COVID-19 in Kerala.

