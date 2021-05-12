'Hope My Action Inspires Someone': Kerala Cop Turns Saviour for Strays During Lockdown

With most cities across the country again under lockdown, hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries have also been restricted or kept shut down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. And for the strays on the road, this often renders them hungry as they mostly survived on the crumbs left by customers along with the waste food which the hotel staff would usually discard. But one cop in Kerala with a heart of gold has come to their aid and is feeding as many as he can on a daily basis near the Vellayanai lake. Subramaniyan Potty S, a sub inspector from the Nemom station, visits the lakeside on a daily basis to feed the animals, mostly stray dogs who loiter around the place. And afterwards, Subramaniyan also ensures the area is cleaned after the animals have eaten, The New Indian Express reported.

Subramaniyan, who hails from Nedumangad reportedly told TNIE that he came across the strays when he had been doing his night rounds near the place some two months ago. He said the animals looked underfed and sickly and he felt very sad . So the next day onward, he started feeding the animals.

Subramaniyan says he ensures that even if he is on leave, the strays get to eat. He has even entrusted a few of his colleagues who feed the animals in his absence. “I am a vegetarian and we don’t cook meat at home. So, every day I buy them food such as dosa or parotta with chicken or beef. They are also living beings like us, if not us, then who will feed these poor creatures," he was quoted as saying.

Subramaniyan also feeds the animals near his house, something in which his wife and children also help him. He says that he doesn’t want the animals to eat waste so he buys food separately for them.

Subramaniyan’s actions have been applauded by many but he hopes his actions would inspire someone to do a good deed, that will be praise enough for him. “I wish that my action inspires someone to feed at least a deprived person or a stray animal. I would consider that as my achievement."

