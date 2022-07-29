Kerala Cops Enjoying Little Boy's Song at Police Station is Right Out of 'Action Hero Biju'

Kerala Police department often features in headlines not only for catching criminals but also for their witty social media updates. Through memes based on iconic movie scenes, they try to spread awareness about different issues thereby giving citizens a sense of friendliness. This doesn’t only make them more approachable in times of need but also helps break the stereotype that cops cannot be friendly. To prove the same, on July 28, the official Instagram page of Kerala Police posted an interesting video of a little boy that’s now garnering immense praise and appreciation. In the viral clip, the child can be seen singing a folk song inside a police station leaving, all the bystanders including cops entertained.

The video begins with a male cop urging the little boy to sing. Responding to the same, the boy quickly follows the instruction, when a female cop in the background provides him with another chair. The little boy uses the chair to beat drums as he rhythmically syncs the lyrics of his song to the sound of the claps. Another officer in the background is seen filming the little boy on his mobile device as he enjoys the melodious tune. All the bystanders nearby are utterly entertained as they watch the boy singing fearlessly.

The caption of the post came with an interesting twist. The Kerala Police department tweaked one of the iconic dialogues from the Malayalam movie Praja to send a message of positivity among their followers and citizens all across the state. When translated to English, the Malayalam caption reads, “Can Zakir bhai enter a police station and sing a song? Seen at Palakkad Nattukal Police Station”. Watch the viral video below:

The positive video has garnered a thunderous response on social media. While a slew of users lauded the Kerala Police department, many also hailed it as a ‘beautiful’ moment.

A section of the internet was also quick to identify the viral video’s similarity to a scene from the film titled Action Hero Biju. For those unaware, in the movie, the character of sub-inspector Biju Poulose makes a man sing inside a police station. The character in the film was played by superstar Nivin Pauly. The viral video has earned over three lakh views on the photo-sharing application.

