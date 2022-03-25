Kerala Cops Grooving to 'Kacha Badam' in Viral Video is All You Need to See Today

Bhuban Badyakar’s viral Kacha Badam song hardly needs any introduction. The Bengali song has taken the internet by storm and has forced each one of us to shake our legs to its peppy beats. The craze of the song refuses to die down anytime soon, as after having its impact in the educational space, now the song has made some cops groove on its high-spirited beat. A video is making the rounds of the internet, in which five Kerala police officials in khaki uniform are having fun, as they perform the hook step of the viral song.Four male cops and one female cop can be seen performing on the song. The trend, which has enthralled people from all walks of life, was nailed by the lady cop.

The lady cop perfectly aces the steps with amazing expressions on her face, while other male cops struggle to copy or match the steps and perform them timely. Later, it appears that the male cops have forgotten the step, as they stop performing and pass an embarrassing smile on the camera while the female cop was left in splits as she watched others blundering the steps.

Advertisement

The video was shared by Twitter account Da_Lying_Lama, who, while posting the video, wrote, “Why shouldn’t khaki have some fun. Watch out on left and right most.” The fun and entertaining video was recorded at the entrance of Hotel Dewland in Kerala’s Kochi.

However, there is no confirmation about the fact that the police personnel in the video are cops or actors dressed in police uniforms. The video, which has been viewed more than 159k times and has garnered over 5k likes, has received mixed reactions with several of them showering their love on the performers after witnessing the fun side of the cops, while others weren’t impressed with the fact that cops are dancing in their uniforms.One of the users took to the comment section and informed that the woman and two men with red belts, shoes would be IPS officers, while some said they are actors grooving in uniform.

Why shouldn’t khaki have some fun. Watch out on left and right most. pic.twitter.com/izKTzrq0Sm— Da_Lying_Lama🇮🇳 (@GoofyOlives) March 21, 2022

One user wrote, “Bro the lady is an IPS officer and two DySP's of state police and others are Subordinate staff! So never blame any state police for it.” Another user wrote, “Good to see them having a light moment in a very serious job. A few months ago a similar light moment in a police transport vehicle was punished. They were singing.

Bro the lady is an IPS officer and two DySP's of state police and other are Subordinate staff! So never blame any state police for it.— NSB (@nnsngh9) March 22, 2022

Good to see them having a light moment in a very serious job. A few months ago a similar light moment in a police transport vehicle was punished. They were singing.— Gaurav Dutta (@dgaurav7) March 21, 2022

Does the uniform code allow them to do this?As per my understanding it is a breach of the code. Someone having authority can confirm. Sir @arunbothra , if this tweet capture s your attention, please enlighten us. — tweety 💕 (@am_the_tweety) March 21, 2022

What are your views about this amusing video?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.