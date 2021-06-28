'Was Offered 50K If I Stripped': Kerala Cop's Inspiring Journey From Lemonade Cart to SI of Varkala

The kind of rags to riches tales took a different turn when Anie Siva, Sub Inspector of Police in the sleepy town of Varkala in Kerala became overnight sensation with a life story of perseverance and will. Anie has now been appointed in Ernakulam district. Anie was pursing her graduation when cupid struck her at the age of 18, only to have a life that hit her harder than an iceberg. The first rejection came from husband when she was bearing their first child. The family forsaken young woman had nowhere else to go with an infant to look after.

Anie is wonder-eyed for all the appreciation that has been pouring in when. She sat down for a talk with News 18. “I am amazed if this is for the real. I am confused if this is the same society where I struggled for 15 long years. Countless women in this society deserve to be appreciated. Actor Suresh Gopi called me up to ask why I did not approach him when in need. In the face of misery, seeking help is only secondary. The first thing one would look for is a safe place to take shelter in. Upon joining the police force, I found many who are in need of a shoulder to cry on, so that their worries may vanish in a sudden."

When ditched by her former husband, Anie took up small-time jobs to make a living. She started off as a door-to-door marketing agent selling curry powder. As it fell flat on the face, she shifted gears to a life insurance agency. A paltry Rs 3,500 a month hardly met the expenses of a rented home and daycare fee for her son.

She found an associate from the same agency to kick off the lemonade vending business. Anie had pawned her gold ornaments to fund for the business, but the indisciplined nature of her business partner’s husband ruined the profit, prompting her to give some serious thoughts on job security.

The Facebook post behind her overnight fame came at the moment Anie made a walk through the memory lane from her new office where she is appointed as a police inspector.

“I had zero knowledge on most of the jobs I had taken up in my life. I was clueless of drinking a lemonade, let alone preparing one on my own. My lack of expertise earned me the wrath of a customer. So I made it a point to tell all my struggles to this society. Never expecting that to get projected in this proportion," Anie says.

Quoting her broken marriage at 18 years of age, Anie would rubbish measuring one’s knowledge with their education. “Education is not the yardstick for knowledge. On these days, I wonder at the thoughtless act of entering into wedlock. It has helped me understand adolescent girls better."

“I believe, it is God’s command for me to be in this service and live to support many others. If there is no one to support and no one to expect at home, it makes people think. I have a son. But no matter what I did, I could not afford to buy him a meal. During my days as an insurance agent, a man agreed for a policy of Rs 50,000 in exchange for a striptease! This viewpoint of society has not changed significantly to this day. Those who ‘like’ and ‘share’ posts on social media do exactly the same against the fall of night. Just as the character played by Thilakan in the movie ‘Veendum Chila Veettukaryangal’ told his son, my dad wanted me to ‘show how I live’. I found myself obliged to do it, for my father to hold his head high. He has not started talking to me," Anie signs off.

