Kerala Cops Recreate The Beatles' Abbey Road Cover to Promote Traffic Safety

#Kannur's #Beatles :)



Initiative taken by the Station House Officer (SHO) at Kannavam Police Station, collaborating with local artists to promote road safety in a remote part of the district.

Good work 👍 pic.twitter.com/Jn294Bmovw — Mir A (@mir19in) December 27, 2018

Models of decorum, sober living and lawful behaviour that The Beatles were, it's a wonder that more constabularies around the world don't point to them as inspiration to obey the rules.Doing its best to correct this wrong is the Kannur police force, which recently recreated one of the British band's most memorable pictures/album covers in an effort to promote road safety in a distant corner of the district.Kannur District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali took to Twitter to share a picture of four police officers recreating, or covering if you will, the iconic album cover of Abbey Road, which featured the Fab Four walking across the street outside the Abbey Road recording studio. “Initiative taken by the Station House Officer (SHO) at Kannavam Police Station, collaborating with local artists to promote road safety in a remote part of the district,” Ali tweeted. “Good work.”In case people still didn't get the connection, Ali added a reference picture for those going through life on the slow lane.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.