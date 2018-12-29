LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kerala Cops Recreate The Beatles' Abbey Road Cover to Promote Traffic Safety

Kannur District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali took to Twitter to share a picture of four police officers recreating, or covering if you will, the iconic album cover of Abbey Road

News18.com

Updated:December 29, 2018, 1:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kerala Cops Recreate The Beatles' Abbey Road Cover to Promote Traffic Safety
(Photo Courtesy: Saavn)
Models of decorum, sober living and lawful behaviour that The Beatles were, it's a wonder that more constabularies around the world don't point to them as inspiration to obey the rules.

Doing its best to correct this wrong is the Kannur police force, which recently recreated one of the British band's most memorable pictures/album covers in an effort to promote road safety in a distant corner of the district.

Kannur District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali took to Twitter to share a picture of four police officers recreating, or covering if you will, the iconic album cover of Abbey Road, which featured the Fab Four walking across the street outside the Abbey Road recording studio. “Initiative taken by the Station House Officer (SHO) at Kannavam Police Station, collaborating with local artists to promote road safety in a remote part of the district,” Ali tweeted. “Good work.”




In case people still didn't get the connection, Ali added a reference picture for those going through life on the slow lane.





Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Shantanu David
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram