English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Bride Body-Shamed After Her Wedding Photo Went Viral on WhatsApp, 5 Held by Police
Soon after their photo appeared in a newspaper, it was circulated on WhatsApp with sexist, body-shaming messages.
Soon after their photo appeared in a newspaper, it was circulated on WhatsApp with sexist, body-shaming messages.
Loading...
Wedding photos are often objects of great joy and affection as reminders of the special day and also of the promise of lifelong togetherness. However, a Kerala couple's wedding photo recently turned into a nightmare for them after trolls found it and started spreading sexist and body-shaming rumours about the couple on social media.
29-year-old Anoop P Sebastian and 27-year-old Juby Joseph tied the knot on Feb 4 in an initimate ceremony with friends and family in Kannur. A photo of them as a newly married couple was published in the matrimonials section of a local newspaper. The harassment began soon after.
According to a report in The News Minute, the couple's photo was taken from the newspaper advertisement and ciculated on social media with vile, sexist messaging that aimed to propagate lies about the couple.
Soon, the WhatsApp messages went viral and the couple and their families started getting abusive messages and phone calls. But what was the content of the forward?
The message along with the photo read that the woman in the photo was 48-years-old while the man was 25. “Woman’s age 48… Man’s age 25… Woman’s asset worth Rs 25 crore… Dowry 101 sovereigns Rs 50 lakh… The rest will follow… A marriage that happened in our own Cherupuzha.”
Ever since the message went viral, Juby and her family have been flooded with harassing messages from strangers on social media, most of them fat shaming her with sexual overtones. So much so that the couple were forced to lodge a complaint with the police.
The police noted, according to a report in Times of India, that the case was one of body-shaming with intention to harm a woman's modesty. Five persons have since been held in response to the complaint. Anoop and Juby's family both denied knowning the five accused and were unsure as to why they would spread such rumours against the couple.
Many on social media also noted that the messages were aimed at body-shaming the bride through sexist comments about her age and assets.
This is not the first time that an incident of body-shaming on social media has gone viral from Kerala. In October last year, travel and food vlogger Sujith Bhakthan came down strongly on social media trolls for body-shaming his wife who often appears in his videos.
Body shaming also became a political issue last year when former Rajasthan Chief minister Vasundhara Raje filed a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav of fat-shaming her during an election rally in Alwar. Videos of the same went viral on social media.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
29-year-old Anoop P Sebastian and 27-year-old Juby Joseph tied the knot on Feb 4 in an initimate ceremony with friends and family in Kannur. A photo of them as a newly married couple was published in the matrimonials section of a local newspaper. The harassment began soon after.
According to a report in The News Minute, the couple's photo was taken from the newspaper advertisement and ciculated on social media with vile, sexist messaging that aimed to propagate lies about the couple.
Soon, the WhatsApp messages went viral and the couple and their families started getting abusive messages and phone calls. But what was the content of the forward?
The message along with the photo read that the woman in the photo was 48-years-old while the man was 25. “Woman’s age 48… Man’s age 25… Woman’s asset worth Rs 25 crore… Dowry 101 sovereigns Rs 50 lakh… The rest will follow… A marriage that happened in our own Cherupuzha.”
Ever since the message went viral, Juby and her family have been flooded with harassing messages from strangers on social media, most of them fat shaming her with sexual overtones. So much so that the couple were forced to lodge a complaint with the police.
The police noted, according to a report in Times of India, that the case was one of body-shaming with intention to harm a woman's modesty. Five persons have since been held in response to the complaint. Anoop and Juby's family both denied knowning the five accused and were unsure as to why they would spread such rumours against the couple.
Many on social media also noted that the messages were aimed at body-shaming the bride through sexist comments about her age and assets.
Jobless idiots doing what they do best -- disturbing another person's peace of mind. https://t.co/HEaZdvEk3f— Megha Kaveri (@meghakaveri) February 9, 2019
In other news, the WhatsApp police did what they are good at. Spreading rumours and embarrassing ordinary people https://t.co/p0gMtwbBsI— #GoBackModi (@vox_populi2020) February 9, 2019
Sick! Sick! Sick— Shyamalatha Devi (@shyamalathadevi) February 9, 2019
When will such cheap crowd stop intervening into others business?😡
Juby and Anup, you guys look perfect for each other. Just ignore the world. God bless you #bodyshaming #couples #newlyweds #Memes #WhatsApp https://t.co/L7nG680pxW
This is not the first time that an incident of body-shaming on social media has gone viral from Kerala. In October last year, travel and food vlogger Sujith Bhakthan came down strongly on social media trolls for body-shaming his wife who often appears in his videos.
Body shaming also became a political issue last year when former Rajasthan Chief minister Vasundhara Raje filed a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav of fat-shaming her during an election rally in Alwar. Videos of the same went viral on social media.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Reuben Singh to Sohan Roy - Indians Who Own the Rs 6.95 Crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV
- Apple iPhone XR is Now Selling For as Low as Rs 70,500; Would You Buy One Now?
- Grammy Awards 2019: Complete List of Winners
- Dhoni's Gesture After Fan Breaches Security With India Flag Will Make You Proud
- Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Should Look Up History of 'Azadi' Before Making it Their Morning Alarm
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results