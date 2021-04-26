Kerala Woman Dons PPE Kit, Ties Knot at Hospital as Bridegroom Tests Covid-positive

Weddings amid coronavirus have become more creative and not to mention socially distanced but with the pandemic not showing any signs of receding very soon, couples have been taking the plunge amid all the restrictions. A couple in Kerala’s Alappuzha got married inside a government hospital where the bride wore a PPE kit in lieu of her bridal saree and other finery because the groom was admitted for being covid positive.

Abhirami wore the PPE kit to get married to Sarathmon S as the families from both sides did not wish to miss out on the auspicious wedding ‘muhurtham’. At a time when there have been a steady rise in Covid-19 cases in the southern state, the couple decided to not delay the wedding further and conduct it keeping in mind the precautions required for the same. Attended by the groom’s mother, who is also covid-infected and admitted to the Alappuzha Vandanam medical college along with her son and another relative of the bride’s the wedding was performed in the traditional manner. The groom tied ‘thali’, the mangal sutra and garlanded her with a tulsi garland to commemorate the occasion, news agency ANI reported.

Kerala: A couple tied knots at Alappuzha medical college and hospital today, with the bride wearing a PPE kit as the bridegroom is #COVID19 positive. The wedding took place at the hospital with the permission of the District Collector. pic.twitter.com/2IdsRDvcHZ— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2021

The 23-year-old bride and her groom had sought permission from the authorities and were given the same after the groom Sarathmon, who works in the Gulf region was admitted to the hospital along with his mother Jijimol after they tested positive for the virus. The wedding ad been fixed a year ago and although the groom had been quarantining after coming down from the Gulf, he and his mother developed some breathing complications mid last week. Their reports came positive for coronavirus and were first admitted to a private hospital at Thathampally and later to the COVID ward of the medical college.

The families, who did not want to miss out on the auspicious muhurtam, then approached the authorities to take permission to get married in the hospital itself. The district collector and hospital authorities agreed to it as long as Covid-19 protocols would be followed. As such, the bride wore a PPE kit and only one close relative of hers attended the wedding. Abhirami then went back to her uncle’s house while Sarathmon stayed back at the hospital for his treatment to get over. The couple will be meet again after the groom and his mother turn Covid negative.

In a similar incident, a couple in Rajasthan’s Bara had also gotten married at a Covid-care Centre after their elaborate wedding plans went awry due to the bride testing positive for coronavirus last year.

