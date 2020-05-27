Kerala Couple Conducts Wedding over Zoom Call, Parents Send 'Mangalsutra' via Speed Post

With the Central government extending the lockdown period to May 31 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, normal life has come to a halt. Several people had to cancel their pre-planned events. But, a young Kerala couple undeterred by the COVID-19 pandemic decided to go ahead with their planned marriage ceremony.

In order to ensure social distancing, the couple named Vignesh KM and Anjali Ranjith took the help of the video conferencing app Zoom to turn their wedding celebration into a memorable one.

They designed an e-invitation card containing a Zoom id and password so that invitees could log into the virtual celebration.

Vignesh and Anjali’s parents, who couldn’t travel to Pune for the marriage, joined the celebration through Zoom. All the guests from across the world also attended the ceremony virtually, reported NDTV.





The news report said that the wedding ceremony took place at the groom’s house. Vignesh’s roommates held the couple with the wedding rituals.

The parents had sent the mangalsutra and wedding attire for the couple through speed post.

Vignesh told the channel, “Luckily everything went well. A stable internet and technology enabled our family and friends from all around the globe to join the virtual marriage. It was an entirely different experience but a really memorable one”.